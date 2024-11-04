Uncover Eclectic Boutiques And Unique Restaurants At This Artsy Hawaiian Town

Hawaii is a vacation destination unlike any other in the United States. Whether you're trying to enjoy one of the only beaches in America voted as the world's best or experience the diverse and funky walkable town that is a hippie haven of beaches and food, this state is truly a marvel.

Part of what makes Hawaii so special is that each one of its 137 islands has its own personality. However, the aloha life feeds into everything, making each spot feel unique yet familiar at the same time. One of the best options for a Hawaiian vacation is the Big Island, known as the Island of Hawaii. Because of its size, there's more to do, and each destination feels like a whole new world.

For this trip, though, we're looking at one specific town on the northern tip of the Island of Hawaii: Hawi. It is one of the oldest and most scenic towns in the state, and it's also the legendary place where Hawaii's most influential ruler, King Kamehameha I, was born. However, while Hawi's history is certainly part of its appeal, it is also notable for its cosmopolitan atmosphere. From boutiques to high-end restaurants, there's a lot to explore in this small town.

