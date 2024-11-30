An Invigorating Hike Promises Some Of The Most Picture-Perfect Views In All Of Hawaii

"Insane views of the east coast," one hiker on AllTrails said. "You feel like you're on the top of the world."

Many people consider this to be a relatively easy hike, especially considering how spectacular the views at the end are. It's true that this hike is nowhere near as risky as the Stairway to Heaven hike, the Oahu hike that was shut down for being too dangerous, but you still shouldn't underestimate it. This hike is considered moderately challenging, because although it's short, it can be very steep. Depending on the weather, you may find it slippery, too, which can be terrifying when conditions are slick. The beginning of this hike might be the most challenging part. You'll need to scramble up an uneven slope, which is either packed dirt or thick mud depending on the weather. You'll probably find yourself climbing up and using your hands at some point, so prepare to get dirty.

When you reach the top of this little slope, however, you'll see your first glimpse of the blue ocean stretching out to meet the horizon. From this point forward, the trail is significantly easier, though still very steep, and you might have to climb up over some rocky, uneven areas. Both pillboxes, especially the second, are large and flat, and make for a good spot to stop and sit, catch your breath, and appreciate the ocean breeze and views of the little islands in the waves.