An Invigorating Hike Promises Some Of The Most Picture-Perfect Views In All Of Hawaii
It's an amazing experience you can only have in Oahu — if you want to watch the sun rise over the stunning blue waves, you can't go wrong with the popular Lanikai Pillbox hike. Even if the prospect of seeing the sky turn pink and the morning light glinting off the sea doesn't motivate you to get up early, another great reason to visit at dawn is that the temperature might be a little lower. There's not a lot of shade on this hike, so if you sleep in you'll be battling crowds and the hot Hawaii sun.
This is one of Hawaii's "pillbox hikes" which take you by abandoned World War II era military bunkers, AKA, pillboxes. These cement boxes, many of which are now painted vibrant colors, can often be used as lookouts because they're set into the sides of mountains and look out over the coast. There are two of these pillboxes on the Lanikai Pillbox hike, which space out the journey. Not including the time you spend sitting at the top and admiring the view, this entire trip takes most hikers around an hour. You'll probably reach the first pillbox after about 20 minutes and the second at the top, after about half an hour.
What it's like to experience the Lanikai Pillbox hike
"Insane views of the east coast," one hiker on AllTrails said. "You feel like you're on the top of the world."
Many people consider this to be a relatively easy hike, especially considering how spectacular the views at the end are. It's true that this hike is nowhere near as risky as the Stairway to Heaven hike, the Oahu hike that was shut down for being too dangerous, but you still shouldn't underestimate it. This hike is considered moderately challenging, because although it's short, it can be very steep. Depending on the weather, you may find it slippery, too, which can be terrifying when conditions are slick. The beginning of this hike might be the most challenging part. You'll need to scramble up an uneven slope, which is either packed dirt or thick mud depending on the weather. You'll probably find yourself climbing up and using your hands at some point, so prepare to get dirty.
When you reach the top of this little slope, however, you'll see your first glimpse of the blue ocean stretching out to meet the horizon. From this point forward, the trail is significantly easier, though still very steep, and you might have to climb up over some rocky, uneven areas. Both pillboxes, especially the second, are large and flat, and make for a good spot to stop and sit, catch your breath, and appreciate the ocean breeze and views of the little islands in the waves.
How to prepare for this quick hike
Whether you're an experienced hiker visiting with a big group of your hiking buddies or planning for your first solo hike, it's important to be prepared before you hit the trail. You're definitely going to want to bring plenty of water for this sunny hike for everybody hiking with you, including dogs. You should also pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and a cap to protect your skin and eyes while you explore. The trail can be very slick and steep, so make sure that you're wearing the right shoes to attempt it, as well.
The trickiest part of preparing for this hike might not actually have anything to do with the trail, however — it's finding parking. This hike is near a residential neighborhood without clearly designated parking areas for visitors. The parking regulations are complicated, so if you're going to attempt to park in Lanikai itself and don't want to end up with a ticket, you will need to take a close look at all the signs and maybe even ask a local for help on where you're allowed to leave your car. Alternatively, consider driving to the Kailua Beach & Kailua Beach Boat Ramp parking lots and walking the extra 15 minutes to the trailhead.