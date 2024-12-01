Skip Crowded Santorini And Visit This Underrated Greek Island With Vast, Empty Beaches

When dreaming of Greece, iconic destinations like Santorini, Mykonos, and Athens often spring to mind. Yet, for travelers seeking a more serene and authentic experience, the island of Karpathos offers a tranquil escape. Known for its vast, pristine beaches and unspoiled charm, Karpathos is the ideal spot to unwind. The island is adorned with charming villages that offer a glimpse into its rich heritage and timeless beauty.

Nestled in the Southern Aegean Sea, Karpathos is the second-largest island in the Dodecanese chain, situated between Crete and Rhodes. Despite its size and beauty, it remains wonderfully under-the-radar compared to its more famous neighbors. Reaching Karpathos is an adventure in itself; you can arrive by ferry or take a short flight from Athens. For an unforgettable entrance, opt for a private helicopter ride that showcases the island's breathtaking coastline.

With accommodations ranging from boutique hotels to cozy villas and charming Airbnbs, Karpathos caters to every traveler's preference. Before planning your trip, be sure to familiarize yourself with the most important Greek words and phrases to make your experience even more immersive and enjoyable.