Skip Crowded Santorini And Visit This Underrated Greek Island With Vast, Empty Beaches
When dreaming of Greece, iconic destinations like Santorini, Mykonos, and Athens often spring to mind. Yet, for travelers seeking a more serene and authentic experience, the island of Karpathos offers a tranquil escape. Known for its vast, pristine beaches and unspoiled charm, Karpathos is the ideal spot to unwind. The island is adorned with charming villages that offer a glimpse into its rich heritage and timeless beauty.
Nestled in the Southern Aegean Sea, Karpathos is the second-largest island in the Dodecanese chain, situated between Crete and Rhodes. Despite its size and beauty, it remains wonderfully under-the-radar compared to its more famous neighbors. Reaching Karpathos is an adventure in itself; you can arrive by ferry or take a short flight from Athens. For an unforgettable entrance, opt for a private helicopter ride that showcases the island's breathtaking coastline.
With accommodations ranging from boutique hotels to cozy villas and charming Airbnbs, Karpathos caters to every traveler's preference. Before planning your trip, be sure to familiarize yourself with the most important Greek words and phrases to make your experience even more immersive and enjoyable.
The beaches of Karpathos
Karpathos is renowned for its beaches, which rival some of the best in Europe. Apella Beach, located on the southeastern coast, has twice been named the best beach in Europe. Its crystalline waters, pebbled shores, and dramatic backdrop of cliffs and pine trees make it a must-visit. Don't miss the 13th-century Agios Loukas Church, which sits perched among the rocks. For variety, Lefkos offers multiple beaches with golden sands and calm waters, while Kyra Panagia boasts a family-friendly vibe. Snorkeling enthusiasts will love Achata Beach, a tranquil cove with vibrant marine life and serene surroundings.
Those craving seclusion should visit Diakoftis Beach, which provides an idyllic escape with its powdery white sands and shimmering emerald waters. Other hidden gems like Saria Island, Damatria, and Agios Nikolaos are equally captivating, showcasing the island's diversity of coastline and natural beauty. However, when exploring these stunning beaches, it's worth being mindful of where you dine and understanding why tourists should be careful when eating at popular beaches in Greece can help ensure your seaside experience is as enjoyable as it is safe.
More to see and experience in Karpathos
Beyond the beaches, Karpathos offers a wealth of cultural and historical treasures. The island's capital, Pigadia, is a bustling harbor town with inviting tavernas, lively markets, and traditional architecture. Olympos, one of Greece's most unique villages, feels like stepping back in time. Residents proudly wear traditional dress and maintain ancient customs, and its labyrinthine streets are lined with local shops selling handcrafted musical instruments and artisanal goods. For a taste of authentic fishing village life, Diafani is a serene spot with colorful boats bobbing in the harbor and cozy seafood restaurants serving the catch of the day. Inland, the village of Mesochori enchants visitors with its panoramic views, charming whitewashed houses, and centuries-old churches. Meanwhile, Menetes and Arkasa, both nestled in the hills, are known for their striking sunsets and vibrant festivals that bring the community together in celebration.
For a coastal retreat, Finiki offers a postcard-perfect setting with its small harbor and fresh seafood tavernas. Aperi, once the island's capital, boasts historical ruins and lush greenery. Meanwhile, Spoa, a quaint village perched on the mountainside, charms visitors with its panoramic sea views and traditional whitewashed houses.
Karpathos is a rare find, combining Greece's timeless allure with an off-the-beaten-path charm. From its vast, empty beaches to its culturally rich villages, the island invites travelers to explore at their own pace, far removed from the bustling crowds of Santorini and Mykonos. So, the next time Greece calls, answer with Karpathos — where every corner offers a new discovery, and every moment feels like a step into paradise. And while planning your journey, make sure to explore the best destinations in Greece you can't skip to complete your dream itinerary.