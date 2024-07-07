The Best Destinations In Greece You Can't Skip On Your Trip, According To Rick Steves

A country of many guises, Greece is a fabulous, year-round vacation destination. It's a land of deep culture with a civilization that goes back a millennia. Greece's landscape is equally impressive, with forests, towering peaks, and, of course, the famous Greek islands. It's the latter, perhaps, that captures the imagination of tourists the most, with the best Greek Islands often recommended by travelers for summer vacation. Spread across the Aegean, Ionian, and Mediterranean seas, like jewels in a vast expanse of clear turquoise, they are a dream come to life.

Advertisement

But the islands aren't the only places worth checking out in Greece, and for travel expert Rick Steves, they are just one of the many multi-faceted draws to the country. There are destinations steeped in deep history and under-the-radar areas that are great for hiking. We've pored over Steves' stories on Greece and pulled together a hit list of the places with which he's fascinated. Having visited a number of them, we couldn't agree more with the choices that the renowned travel expert has made.