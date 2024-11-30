Here's Why You Keep Getting Sick After Traveling

Travel can be revitalizing, but some of us find ourselves sneezing instead of celebrating at the end of a trip. If, despite your best attempts to avoid catching a cold while traveling, you keep finding yourself getting sick, a few different factors could be to blame. It may be something that happened on the trip that left you feeling off — whether that's jumping from climate to climate, sleep and diet changes, or being confronted with germs that your body isn't used to. It could also be the travel itself; after all, it's easy to catch colds on flights, and they may leave you exhausted in and of themselves.

Ironically, some very stressed people may even be more likely to get sick when they get the chance to relax — which could be when they finally get to take a break and kick back on vacation or when they stop rushing from one destination to the next and return home. There's some debate about whether people who experience this phenomenon are dealing with a physical weakening of the immune system due to chronic stress, anxiety over missed work, or something else entirely. However, one thing is certain: If you feel like you always get sick after a trip, you're not alone.