5 Best Ways To Avoid Getting A Cold While Traveling, According To A Medical Officer

After months or even years of anticipation, weeks of planning, and a long flight, you finally arrive at your destination — only to feel that telltale little tickle in your throat. Getting a cold during your trip can be a frustrating inconvenience that forces you to miss out on seeing a few of the things that you flew halfway around the world to see. To find out how to avoid getting sick, Islands spoke to Dr. Jason Singh, Chief Medical Officer and Physician at One Oak Medical. Dr. Singh advised us that travelers should keep their hands clean, their immune systems strong, wear face masks when appropriate, stay up to date on their vaccines, and, if they do start seeing symptoms, take care of themselves for a quick recovery.

Even if you aren't usually prone to getting sick, you might find yourself coming down with something while you're away. According to Dr. Singh, there are a few reasons why you might be more likely to catch a cold while you're on vacation than you would usually be. "Travel can be stressful which can suppress the immune system by increasing cortisol levels. Cortisol inhibits T-cells which are responsible for immune response. Jet lag and changes in sleep patterns can disrupt circadian rhythm which plays a role in regulating immune function. Also, different geographical locations may harbor strains of viruses to which a traveler may not have been exposed to previously which can increase risk of infection."

