Tokyo's Best Shopping Is On This Futuristic, Man-Made Island With Its Own Statue Of Liberty

There are so many amazing things to do in Tokyo that it's hard to fit it all in one trip. Between the unique cafes, delicious food, fascinating museums, and one-of-a-kind attractions, trust that you'll be extremely busy if you're planning a trip to Japan. While there are lots of places to look for souvenirs all over Tokyo, you might want to consider spending at least a day on Odaiba, an artificially made island that is one of the most popular shopping and entertainment districts in Tokyo Bay and the bustling city as a whole.

Since it's part of the city, Odaiba is extremely easy to get to if you're staying in Tokyo. The Yurikamome Monorail from either Tokyo Station, Ginza Station, or Asakusa Station is the easiest way to get to Odaiba, and a one-way trip only takes between 24 and 35 minutes (depending on where you're departing from) and typically only costs a few hundred yen (which will only add up to a few U.S. dollars). There are also other train lines and buses that go there. To take a more scenic route, visitors can book a water bus or river cruise that will stop at Odaiba and show you the sights of the bay along the way. And if you're up to it, you can even walk to Odaiba over the famous Rainbow Bridge. Traveling on foot is about a 45-minute walk (slightly less if you're biking some of the way).