Tokyo's Best Shopping Is On This Futuristic, Man-Made Island With Its Own Statue Of Liberty
There are so many amazing things to do in Tokyo that it's hard to fit it all in one trip. Between the unique cafes, delicious food, fascinating museums, and one-of-a-kind attractions, trust that you'll be extremely busy if you're planning a trip to Japan. While there are lots of places to look for souvenirs all over Tokyo, you might want to consider spending at least a day on Odaiba, an artificially made island that is one of the most popular shopping and entertainment districts in Tokyo Bay and the bustling city as a whole.
Since it's part of the city, Odaiba is extremely easy to get to if you're staying in Tokyo. The Yurikamome Monorail from either Tokyo Station, Ginza Station, or Asakusa Station is the easiest way to get to Odaiba, and a one-way trip only takes between 24 and 35 minutes (depending on where you're departing from) and typically only costs a few hundred yen (which will only add up to a few U.S. dollars). There are also other train lines and buses that go there. To take a more scenic route, visitors can book a water bus or river cruise that will stop at Odaiba and show you the sights of the bay along the way. And if you're up to it, you can even walk to Odaiba over the famous Rainbow Bridge. Traveling on foot is about a 45-minute walk (slightly less if you're biking some of the way).
Odaiba has a wide array of shopping and theme parks
Shopping in Tokyo is always a must-do, and Odaiba is full of fun and interesting things to bring home. There are three main shopping malls in Odaiba: Aquacity Odaiba, DiverCity Tokyo Plaza, and Decks Tokyo Beach. At each of these locations, you'll find a plethora of pop culture-centered gift and novelty stores as well as major Japanese and international brands. Each mall has a slightly different theme: Aquacity and Decks are both along the waterfront, but Decks takes on a stronger maritime theme, while Aquacity is more sleek and modern. DiverCity has more of a futuristic feel and is geared toward anime fans. There are other shopping areas as well, including Ariake Garden, which is closer to the Tokyo Big Sight convention center and features plenty of food, shopping, and even an onsen.
Japan, in general, is also well known for its amusement parks (including being home to the world's longest roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land), so it makes sense that Odaiba also has a lot more to offer than just shopping. At Decks Tokyo Beach, in particular, you can visit the Legoland Discovery Center with the kids, Tokyo Joypolis, and Madame Tussaud's wax museum, among other things. Foodies and movie lovers should check out Aquacity for its cinema and ramen-themed amusement park. In other parts of Odaiba, you can find even more attractions, including a miniature theme park, an interactive digital art exhibition, a trick art museum, a horror-themed role-playing game (similar to an escape room or haunted house), and much more.
Most interesting sights to see in and around Odaiba
Odaiba also has some incredible sights to see and take photos. If you're planning on shopping and getting your anime fix at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza, be sure to stop just outside the complex to get a look at a giant Unicorn Gundam statue that stands nearly 65 feet tall. The statue is based on a special suit worn by characters in the "Mobile Suit Unicorn Gundam" anime and manga series. The statue also has lights and some moveable components, so it's able to transform into different "modes" if you happen to catch it at certain times. If you're near the Fuji TV Station on the island, you'll also be able to visit Odaiba's very own Statue of Liberty, which is about one-seventh of the size of the same one in New York City.
Visiting Odaiba at night also offers you the chance to see how the island's famous Rainbow Bridge, which connects it to the rest of Tokyo, got its colorful name. Nighttime is the best time to see the bridge light up with multiple colors that are quite dazzling against the dark water and sky. Although there aren't a ton of natural spaces on the island, visitors can go to Ehukai Beach (also known as Odaiba Beach) — the only city beach within Tokyo. Any time you visit Odaiba, you're bound to find something different. The island has so many unique attractions and is a popular spot for events, concerts, and festivals throughout the year. If you're planning an extended trip to Japan, check out our guide on the most gorgeous cities to visit outside Tokyo.