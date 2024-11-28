5 Spectacular German Christmas Markets That Will Get You Into The Holiday Spirit

There are many reasons to pay Germany a visit: its hearty cuisine, unique festivals, and awe-inspiring historical sites, including the stunning Bavarian castle that inspired Disney. But traveling to this European nation in the winter is also an excellent way to enjoy the holiday season. The festive mood here is palpable, with decorated street lamps lining the roads, candle arches glowing from inside houses, and the brightly-lit town squares packed with merrymakers at one of Germany's most famous exports: the Christmas market.

While the date and location of the very first Christmas market is still up for debate, it is generally accepted that Germany is the birthplace of the modern-day iteration: an annually operating, Christmas-themed winter market, which dates back to the 15th century. Germany is therefore one of the best places to experience this centuries-old cultural tradition — so don't miss the opportunity to see these winter bazaars for yourself.

Head to a "Weihnachtsmarkt" and you'll be treated to exceptional regional and holiday fare, live entertainment, and vendors selling handicrafts and other artisanal goods. Yes, the weather is frigid during this time — but, as the Germans say, "There is no bad weather, only bad clothing." So pack on the layers before you start exploring. You'll quickly warm up after wandering through a delightful winter wonderland with a glass of "Glühwein" — mulled wine — in your hand.

Around 3,000 of these markets operate across the country during the holiday season, but the following are some of the most spectacular, according to research, reviews, and personal experience. Visit any one of these stunning fairs to get yourself into the holiday spirit and you'll be singing a round of "O Tannenbaum" with a heart full of Christmas cheer in no time at all.