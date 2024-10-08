One Of Germany's Prettiest National Parks Is An Underrated Gem With Unique Landscapes

"Be prepared to see from now on an uninterrupted series of natural beauties and rarities, which increase in size, beauty and scope the further you go," wrote Wilhelm Leberecht Götzinger of Saxon Switzerland in 1804. "The eye will have a feast for several days and so amply nourish mind and heart" (via Saxon Switzerland). But the destination was famous for its beauty long before the author penned these glowing phrases, and has maintained its reputation thanks to the jaw-dropping and unique landscape.

The Saxon Switzerland National Park website notes that it is the only rock national park in the country, and what stands out more than anything are the enormous towers of stone that shoot into the sky on the northern side of the River Elba, which today holds sway as one of the area's most popular attractions. Known as the Elba Sandstone Mountains, they are best accessed by historic hiking routes such as the Malerweg, or Painter's Way, which also provides incredible views of the surrounding forests and tabletop mountains. The Malerweg starts in the village of Liebethal near Dresden and stretches southeast toward Prague on the north side of the Elbe before crossing over and bringing hikers back along the southern shore, a route of just over 70 miles.

