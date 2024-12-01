The Historic Site Of Surrender In The Civil War Is A Must-Visit For American History Buffs

On April 17, 1865, the largest troop surrender of the Civil War occurred. While the event was a momentous one, the place where it happened was not particularly notable before that day. It was a farmhouse known as Bennett Place. And, indeed, it belonged to an American farming family: James and Nancy Bennett. The farm, which grew crops like corn, wheat, and potatoes, was the spot chosen for General Joseph Johnston to surrender to General William Sherman.

Today, this place is a thrilling destination for Civil War buffs, just like this National Historical Park. When you think of North Carolina, you might imagine a day trip to Asheville or its artsy mountain town alternative, Boone. But miles away, Durham, North Carolina, is well worth a visit. There, you can check out Bennett Place and stand in the very place where the two generals negotiated the terms of surrender in the parlor of a simple North Carolina farmhouse.

You may want to plan to visit around 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. so that you can attend a 45-minute guided tour and learn more. While you're there, you can swing by the gift shop, explore the surrounding hiking trails, and check out the museum at the visitor center to learn more about both the Bennetts and the historical turning point that took place at their home.