See A Grove Of Fantastical 'Supertrees' At This Futuristic Garden In Asia
Singapore itself is one of Asia's most forward-thinking countries: its digital economy is booming, and it is a global leader in the STEM subjects and in developing cutting-edge technologies like AI. And when it comes to tourist attractions, Singapore proves that it is looking to push the boundaries wherever it can, even when it comes to traditional attractions like botanical gardens (here are our favorites in America).
The country's innovative approach is abundantly evident in the Gardens By the Bay, which first opened its doors to the public back in 2012. Consisting of three gardens — Bay South, which is the largest and was the first to open, Bay East, and Bay Central — all of which are on the Singapore waterfront, the Gardens By the Bay represent the idealized "garden city," where technology allows nature and metropolitan living to co-exist side by side.
Like the Eden Project in the UK, the Gardens By the Bay uses innovative structures to allow for the cultivation of flora that would have no chance of prospering in the local climate, allowing visitors to experience the world's plant life in the space of a few hours. Today, it is listed by Tripadvisor as the eighth greatest tourist attraction in the entire world. And its iconic "Supertrees," which have become the emblem of the gardens, are just one reason why.
The Supertrees at the Gardens By the Bay
Many historic botanical gardens, like this beauty in America's garden capital, were created as private projects by rich families before opening to the public. The Gardens By the Bay, however, were always envisaged as a national garden for Singapore, and features like the Supertrees reflect the tiny country's ambition and vision.
At the time of this writing, there are a total of 18 Supertrees in the Gardens By the Bay, 12 of which stand in Supertree Grove, an eye-popping open area that looks like something from an alien world. Standing between 82 and 160 feet tall, each is essentially a cutting-edge vertical farm, employing the best in solar power and automatic irrigation technology (their mechanisms are inspired by those of living trees). They are host to an incredible 168,000 plants in total, encompassing 200 different varieties. Every evening, the Supertrees take center stage for the "Garden Rhapsody," a light and sound display that changes seasonally and which provides an enchanting coda to a day spent in the dreamy gardens.
Explore Singapore's greatest botanical garden
The Supertrees may be the showstoppers at the Gardens By the Bay, and the best way to experience them is via the Supertree Observatory, which also offers views of the city skyline and the bay. But there is a whole world of plant life to explore in the 250-acre urban park.
The OCBC Skyway, a towering walkway that cuts through the Gardens By the Bay at a height of 72 feet and runs 420 feet through the park, offers the best chance to survey the other wonders on offer. From there, you can see the Cloud Forest, an artificial mountain home to one of the tallest indoor waterfalls on the planet. Inside, the Cloud Forest is home to thousands of plant varieties that would usually only survive in mountain habitats. The Cloud Forest is found within the Flower Dome, an enormous greenhouse on the edge of the bay hosting a wide variety of exotic plants from the Mediterranean, deserts of the world, and much more. And the gardens keep growing; by the time of your visit, there may be much more to see in this beautiful futuristic landscape.
Looking for a relaxing way to get to Singapore? Holland America cruises are a great way to Explore Southeast Asia before ending your trip near the Gardens By the Bay.