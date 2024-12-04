See A Grove Of Fantastical 'Supertrees' At This Futuristic Garden In Asia

Singapore itself is one of Asia's most forward-thinking countries: its digital economy is booming, and it is a global leader in the STEM subjects and in developing cutting-edge technologies like AI. And when it comes to tourist attractions, Singapore proves that it is looking to push the boundaries wherever it can, even when it comes to traditional attractions like botanical gardens (here are our favorites in America).

The country's innovative approach is abundantly evident in the Gardens By the Bay, which first opened its doors to the public back in 2012. Consisting of three gardens — Bay South, which is the largest and was the first to open, Bay East, and Bay Central — all of which are on the Singapore waterfront, the Gardens By the Bay represent the idealized "garden city," where technology allows nature and metropolitan living to co-exist side by side.

Like the Eden Project in the UK, the Gardens By the Bay uses innovative structures to allow for the cultivation of flora that would have no chance of prospering in the local climate, allowing visitors to experience the world's plant life in the space of a few hours. Today, it is listed by Tripadvisor as the eighth greatest tourist attraction in the entire world. And its iconic "Supertrees," which have become the emblem of the gardens, are just one reason why.