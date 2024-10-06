Explore Lush Botanical Beauty All Over This Bustling City Called America's Garden Capital

Philadelphia is famous for cheesesteaks and the Liberty Bell, but it is also known for its stunning gardens. It's true that Philadelphia answers to the moniker "The City of Brotherly Love," but it is also called "America's Garden Capital" for the many lush gardens in and around the city.

Advertisement

There are more than 30 destination-worthy gardens within a 30-mile radius of Philadelphia. Some, like Winterthur and Longwood Gardens, top lists of the world's most impressive. Many are open year round and are carefully planted and maintained to be beautiful in all seasons. Woodlands burst with color in fall, and in winter, the mansion's gardens draw crowds for their glamorous holiday décor.

You might be asking why the Philadelphia area has such a green thumb, and the answer goes back to the city's founding. Many of the original European settlers were Quakers, a religion that values nature as a gift from God. Their interest in plants extended beyond growing food for sustenance to include botany and horticulture. One Quaker farmer, John Bartram, cultivated hundreds of plants in a botanic garden in 1728. He sent seeds back to England, and King George III was so pleased that he named Bartram the Royal Botanist for North America. Bartram's Garden is now the oldest botanic garden in the U.S. It's free to visit and open daily, located in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia.

Advertisement