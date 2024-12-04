Hidden In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Super Chic, European-Style Resort
America's Blue Ridge Mountains, a tapestry of lush forest, craggy peaks, and vibrant wildflowers, span over 34,000 square miles between Pennsylvania and Georgia. Tucked up in North Carolina's sweep of these mountains is the charming town of Highlands, appropriately named for its elevation of over 4,000 feet. Established in the late 19th century, Highlands became a summer refuge for wealthy Southerners who came to escape the heat and enjoy the cool mountain air.
Later, the resort town became a popular golfing destination and a hub for the performing arts. Highlands' first boarding house was Central House, which was built in 1878 and later expanded and reopened as Hotel Edwards in 1935. The full property became known as Old Edwards Inn and Spa in 2004. Today, it is the pinnacle of luxury lodging in Highlands, with elegant European-inspired accommodations, fine dining restaurants, and a pampering spa.
With its beguiling combination of history (the property is on the National Register of Historic Places) and blissfully secluded setting in the mountains, Old Edwards Inn and Spa is a dreamy weekend retreat. The closest airport is Asheville, which is an hour and a half drive away. The Inn is also about a two-hour drive from Greenville, the South Carolina city that offers incredible fall festivities and foliage. Highlands is a year-round destination, and in the warmest month of July, temperatures hover around 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Perhaps the most spectacular time to visit is the fall, perfect for cruising down the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered "America's Favorite Drive."
A stay at Old Edwards Inn and Spa
The quaint Relais & Chateaux property boasts 93 guest rooms, suites, cottages, and cabins. Couples will adore the cozy rooms at the Historic Inn in downtown Highlands, within walking distance of all the antique shops and art galleries in town. If you desire more privacy or have a larger group, the country-chic homes in the Falls Cottages and Residences are ideal. Rates start at $340 per night. Sophisticated farm-to-table dining is served at the inn's outlets, such as the refined Madison's Restaurant, the wood-paneled Hummingbird Lounge, and the grand Grill Room overlooking the golf course.
"This property has a European vibe and the rooms were the perfect place to recharge after a day of hiking and shopping," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Our dinner at Madison's, drinks and entertainment at the Hummingbird Lounge, and massage at the spa all contributed to a vacation we will talk about for years to come."
A mountaintop vacation here can be as adventurous or relaxing as you choose. Golfers can tee off at the resort's 18-hole Old Edwards Club course or try out their short game at the 12-hole GlenCove course. The inn also houses a fitness center, clay tennis courts, and two outdoor pools. Active travelers will want to explore the incredible natural beauty surrounding Highlands, which brims with hiking trails and gorgeous U.S. waterfalls. After a day of exploration, Old Edwards' famed award-winning spa beckons, offering an expansive menu of soothing treatments and salon services.