Hidden In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Super Chic, European-Style Resort

America's Blue Ridge Mountains, a tapestry of lush forest, craggy peaks, and vibrant wildflowers, span over 34,000 square miles between Pennsylvania and Georgia. Tucked up in North Carolina's sweep of these mountains is the charming town of Highlands, appropriately named for its elevation of over 4,000 feet. Established in the late 19th century, Highlands became a summer refuge for wealthy Southerners who came to escape the heat and enjoy the cool mountain air.

Later, the resort town became a popular golfing destination and a hub for the performing arts. Highlands' first boarding house was Central House, which was built in 1878 and later expanded and reopened as Hotel Edwards in 1935. The full property became known as Old Edwards Inn and Spa in 2004. Today, it is the pinnacle of luxury lodging in Highlands, with elegant European-inspired accommodations, fine dining restaurants, and a pampering spa.

With its beguiling combination of history (the property is on the National Register of Historic Places) and blissfully secluded setting in the mountains, Old Edwards Inn and Spa is a dreamy weekend retreat. The closest airport is Asheville, which is an hour and a half drive away. The Inn is also about a two-hour drive from Greenville, the South Carolina city that offers incredible fall festivities and foliage. Highlands is a year-round destination, and in the warmest month of July, temperatures hover around 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Perhaps the most spectacular time to visit is the fall, perfect for cruising down the Blue Ridge Parkway, considered "America's Favorite Drive."