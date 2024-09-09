This East Coast Road Called 'America's Favorite Drive' Somehow Looks Even Livelier In The Fall

America's favorite drive is The Blue Ridge Parkway. This route connects the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to The Great Smokey Mountains National Park in North Carolina via 469 miles of meandering byway that is the very definition of a "scenic route." You could get between these two areas in under five hours on Interstate 81, but if you travel the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway, most people recommend around four to seven days. There are just too many beautiful things to stop and check out along the way.

Although the winter usually sees some road closures, it's still a great time to hit the parkway and pack your sled. In springtime, the drive is dotted with striking images of blooming native plants like mountain laurel. In the summer, the parkway provides plenty of spots to help you beat the heat. However, the Blue Ridge Parkway truly comes alive in the fall, when the leaves change color and create a constantly evolving galaxy of fall foliage. There's just nothing quite like driving down this road in October. The air is fresh, you can smell the changing season, and the parkway weaves directly underneath the colorful action. Now and then, you can stop at a scenic overlook and check out sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains turned autumnal with leaves in all shades.

I was born and raised in North Carolina. Much of my family lived a few miles from the parkway in Saluda, and I went to school in an artsy mountain town close to several iconic parkway entrance points. For my entire life, turning off the main roads and onto this parkway meant playtime, exploration, and, most importantly, rolling the windows down while the parkway shows off the best of the Blue Ridge Mountains.