One Of The Best Great Barrier Reef Dives Is This Historic Shipwreck

Due to the strong currents and depth, diving into the S.S. Yongala wreck is mostly reserved for experienced divers. Diving tour operators such as Yongala Dive indicate that adventurers seeking to join them in an expedition must have an Open Water certification, deep-dive training, and at least six logged plunges. Those with less than 20 dives can still join but will be accompanied by an expert guide for safety measures.

Clear views of both the wreck and marine ecosystem are best in September, when you'll have visibility up to about 98 feet. From June to August, it will be slightly less clear, and the spring months have a visibility of about 32 to 50 feet. Water temperatures also depend on the season, ranging between 71 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year.

It is advised that divers check weather conditions before heading out to sea, as a change in the wind and currents can be unsafe and alter the overall experience. As long as you follow the protocols and instructions issued by your diving operator, beginners can be scuba diving like a professional in one of the world's most popular shipwrecks in no time. If you want another Australian diving spot, Ningaloo Reef is a breathtaking destination for diving and swimming with turtles.