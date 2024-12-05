Rick Steves' Best Tips For Overcoming A Language Barrier Are Pure Genius

On his website, Rick Steves urges tourists to speak clearly and pronounce every part of a word as if they were reading an English textbook, which is what many Europeans have used to learn the language. Bear in mind that Europeans have likely learned British English, so words like "holiday" will be better understood than "vacation," and "toilet" is more recognized than "restroom" or "bathroom."

Be mindful of your speech habits and cut out any words or phrases that may be obscure. It may be best to avoid irony, which could mislead or even offend some people. For example, if someone tells you an unusual anecdote, it is common to respond with a surprised "Really?" However, those who aren't familiar with the non-literal uses of a word might think you are questioning their validity. If the speaker has a high level of English, you can explain the miscommunication, but sometimes, you may hit a dead end.

When you run into communication troubles, avoid adding unnecessary words and saying the same thing only louder. Instead, Steves recommends reducing the language to the simplest of utterances but in a clear, friendly way that doesn't patronize people. For instance, "Photo?" is likely more effective than "Can you take my photo, please?" Even if you're visiting the most overtouristed places in Europe, these conversational tips will help make your trip run a lot smoother.