Overshadowed By Frankfurt Is A Nearby Underrated German Town Bursting With Medieval Charm

Germany's vast area makes it a quintessential destination for anyone exploring Europe. The country offers a variety of experiences, from iconic cities to forest-covered hills and even lesser-known German islands with white sand beaches. In Western Germany lies the relatively obscure small town of Limburg an der Lahn, which encompasses the image of a quaint European village. Set in the shadow of the imposing Limburg castle and adorned with the medieval architecture of St. George Cathedral, the town is one of the prettiest and best-preserved parts of Germany, and its easy walkability makes it a convenient stopover if you happen to be in the region.

Limburg's initial popularity and importance in the Middle Ages stems from its location on major trade routes connecting Cologne to Austria, with important hubs like Frankfurt and Nuremberg along the way. Limburg's roots, however, go back even further to the 10th century, when it was called Lintpurc. While the castle and cathedral are essential stops for anyone who visits, Limburg also has several other sights. The Old Center is replete with vintage timber-framed houses, cafés, a museum, and the 14th-century Old Lahn Bridge that offers stunning views of the cathedral. Of course, if bridges are your thing, Germany is also home to the city with the most bridges in Europe, deemed "the Venice of the North."