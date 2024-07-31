The Underrated German City Known As The 'Venice Of The North' Has The Most Bridges In Europe

Hamburg boasts a wide variety of bridges, including Köhlbrandbrücke, the second-longest bridge in Germany. Inaugurated in 1974, this cable-stayed bridge between Speicherstadt and HafenCity is almost 2.5 miles long and about .2 miles wide. You can also walk across the Harburger Elbbrücke from 1899, which is a much shorter .3 miles long. These days, the pretty arched bridge caters solely to cyclists and pedestrians, so you can enjoy it at your leisure.

If you want to see a bridge that holds a record, check out the Kattwyk-Brücke, which spans just under .2 miles. The vertical lift bridge rises a bit over 150 feet, making it the largest vertical lift bridge in Germany. It lifts around every two hours, stopping vehicle traffic for between 15 and 20 minutes at a time, so keep that in mind if you plan on renting a car while in Europe and driving across it. The oldest bridge in the city, Zollenbrücke, comes in at 82 feet long with three arches. Though it hails from 1663, it has railing and lanterns from the 19th century.

Additionally, you can check out the small Trostbrücke from 1881 that crosses the Nikolaifleet. It has statues of Count Adolf III and Bishop Ansgar, the founder of the original cathedral in Hamburg. The bridge possesses a bit of an ominous past, despite its name translating to "comfort bridge," as prisoners traversed it on their way to trial.

