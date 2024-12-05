One Of America's Least-Visited National Parks Is A Florida Paradise Of Coral Reefs And Beaches
Ocean waves, palm trees, and exotic sea life come to mind when thinking of a paradise vacation to Key West. Add a little history in the mix, and you can get all this and more at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of the archipelago. The area is made up of seven different coral reef islands, crystal blue waters, and Fort Jefferson, a 19th-century structure that was used in the American Civil War. Visitors also say Dry Tortugas National Park is a lesser-known park perfect for a family vacation.
The magnificent natural wonder is a secret treasure full of adventure. Since it's an island, it's not easy to reach, so it's fairly uncrowded. It is also one of the least-visted national parks in the U.S., as you can only get there by water vessel or seaplane. The plane takes 10 passengers at a time and flies out from Key West International Airport, or you can also take the Yankee Freedom Ferry ride for a day trip, which includes a tour and lunch.
Snorkel around the coral reefs at Dry Tortugas National Park
Key West is known to have some of the most stunning coral reef snorkel adventures in Florida, like at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Dry Tortugas' seven areas are incredible spots to explore. At Garden Key, there are a ton of different locations where you can see the vibrant marine ecosystem and schools of fish. The Historic Coal Pier Pilings have north and south dock areas, where you'll find groupers, barracudas, coral, fish, and maybe even a shark. North of Garden Key, the Texas Rock Coral Reef has plenty of coral heads with a concentrated area of marine life.
Depending on the weather and fort conditions, you can also hop in and swim around the fort walls to see the growth along the structure. Throughout the park, you can explore 30 different species of coral. However, it's important to safely swim around the reefs and avoid touching the marine life, which could harm the environment.
Be on the lookout for turtles in the ocean. After all, that's what the National Park is named after. In 1513, Juan Ponce De Leon named the islands Las Tortugas, or "the turtles" in Spanish. The name was changed to Dry Tortugas when explorers discovered a shortage of fresh drinking water in the area. However, the Dry Tortugas is one of the most active turtle nesting sites in the Florida Keys and is home to thousands of turtles throughout the year. So, if you're headed to Fort Jefferson, be careful around nesting sites, and bring a pair of goggles and flippers to be one with the fish.
Things to do at Fort Jefferson
The National Park has pristine beaches to unwind and soak in some vitamin D. While you're sprawled out on your beach towel, look around for some bird watching. Along with its wide array of turtles underwater, visitors have spotted over 300 bird species in the sky. Beyond the sparkling waves, you'll find people boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and, most of all, enjoying a relaxing day on the water.
Fort Jefferson is a major highlight of the national park. During a tour inside, you'll find the soldier's barracks and see the original massive guns used during that period. History buffs can even stay overnight at one of the camping locations along the dazzling beaches. It's not every day you can get a sunny beach day at a historical landmark; however, it is remote camping, so bring everything you might need for your night under the stars. The Dry Tortugas National Park is a unique Key West experience unlike any other.