One Of America's Least-Visited National Parks Is A Florida Paradise Of Coral Reefs And Beaches

Key West is known to have some of the most stunning coral reef snorkel adventures in Florida, like at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Dry Tortugas' seven areas are incredible spots to explore. At Garden Key, there are a ton of different locations where you can see the vibrant marine ecosystem and schools of fish. The Historic Coal Pier Pilings have north and south dock areas, where you'll find groupers, barracudas, coral, fish, and maybe even a shark. North of Garden Key, the Texas Rock Coral Reef has plenty of coral heads with a concentrated area of marine life.

Depending on the weather and fort conditions, you can also hop in and swim around the fort walls to see the growth along the structure. Throughout the park, you can explore 30 different species of coral. However, it's important to safely swim around the reefs and avoid touching the marine life, which could harm the environment.

Be on the lookout for turtles in the ocean. After all, that's what the National Park is named after. In 1513, Juan Ponce De Leon named the islands Las Tortugas, or "the turtles" in Spanish. The name was changed to Dry Tortugas when explorers discovered a shortage of fresh drinking water in the area. However, the Dry Tortugas is one of the most active turtle nesting sites in the Florida Keys and is home to thousands of turtles throughout the year. So, if you're headed to Fort Jefferson, be careful around nesting sites, and bring a pair of goggles and flippers to be one with the fish.