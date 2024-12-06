The Tiny And Stunning Tropical Pacific Island Where A-List Celebs Often Go For A Getaway
White sandy beaches? Check. Crystal clear waters? Check. Far enough away that the paparazzi won't get you? Check!
Bora Bora is so picture-perfect — and remote — that it regularly features as one of the top tropical islands for celebrity holidays. Beyonce and Jay Z skipped out on the Grammys for a pampering babymoon when they were expecting twins. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux picked Bora Bora as their super luxurious honeymoon destination. The Kardashians spent three whole episodes luxuriating on the island, just to name a few examples.
What draws celebrities here? The luxury of privacy and immersion into nature. Bora Bora is part of French Polynesia. The only way to get there is by flying to Tahiti and transferring to an inter-island seaplane or water taxi. However, some luxury hotels arrange private aviation for those who can afford to jet-set. If you want to escape to a tropical paradise where you can't be reached, Bora Bora is an excellent option.
Diving, snorkeling and pampering await you on Bora Bora
What do celebrities do on the island? The destination is all about Bora Bora's stunning natural environment. Bora Bora is one of the few places in the world where you can stay in an overwater bungalow with coral reefs literally under your feet. The Conrad Bora Bora Nui offers breakfast delivered by outrigger canoe! This is also where Kim Kardashian famously lost a $75,000 diamond earring when she was tossed into the clear waters of her luxury villa.
Bora Bora also has excellent scuba diving and snorkeling, as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux discovered on their honeymoon. The island's relatively shallow lagoon is perfect for a thrilling swim among manta rays, sting rays, and black-tip sharks. But as Theroux told ABC News, he got more adventure than he bargained for when he found his oxygen tank almost empty! So make sure you go with an experienced guide who can help you if you need it.
If your perfect escape is less adventure and more pampering, Bora Bora's resorts also offer some of the most luxurious spas in the world. Beyonce chose the Intercontinental Bora Bora and Thalasso Spa to help ease her pregnancy. Its Deep Ocean Spa offers a full menu of indulgent treatments, including a "Bora Bora Bliss Massage" inspired by old Tahitian massage practices and a "Pearl Rain Massage," which is a scented oil massage under a deep-sea water shower.
Dining with the stars and stunning views
Where to wine and dine on the island? If you have your heart set on celebrity sightings, you can splurge for a top-end meal at The Lagoon with its stunning location suspended over the water at the St Regis Bora Bora Resort. The hotel was the location for the movie "Couple's Retreat," starring Vince Vaughn and Malin Åkerman, and has been a celeb favorite for years. Want something more local and low-key? Head to Bloody Mary's, an island institution known for native dishes such as the ceviche-like poisson cru and iconic Tahitian po'e. Check out the photographs on the walls, as well. This place has been a favorite of the rich and famous for generations, from Hollywood stars to generation-defining musicians. So act cool if you find an A-lister at the bar with you. It's a small island after all!
For a truly private and romantic meal, you can book a picnic on a motu, one of the small islets in Bora Bora. Seafood is the specialty along with lush tropical fruit. If you're lucky, your guides will pluck your meal fresh from the ocean and cook it before you on the beach. Perhaps the best thing to do is also the simplest: Enjoy a drink and watch a spectacular sunset over the Pacific Ocean. Then, congratulate yourself for finding the perfect island escape, celebrity or not.