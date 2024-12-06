The Tiny And Stunning Tropical Pacific Island Where A-List Celebs Often Go For A Getaway

White sandy beaches? Check. Crystal clear waters? Check. Far enough away that the paparazzi won't get you? Check!

Bora Bora is so picture-perfect — and remote — that it regularly features as one of the top tropical islands for celebrity holidays. Beyonce and Jay Z skipped out on the Grammys for a pampering babymoon when they were expecting twins. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux picked Bora Bora as their super luxurious honeymoon destination. The Kardashians spent three whole episodes luxuriating on the island, just to name a few examples.

What draws celebrities here? The luxury of privacy and immersion into nature. Bora Bora is part of French Polynesia. The only way to get there is by flying to Tahiti and transferring to an inter-island seaplane or water taxi. However, some luxury hotels arrange private aviation for those who can afford to jet-set. If you want to escape to a tropical paradise where you can't be reached, Bora Bora is an excellent option.