Why Making Eye Contact With A Shark May Help You Stay Safe On Your Next Ocean Swim
While we may get cute sharks in cartoons or plushie form, the real ones are just plain scary. According to an IPSOS study, 51% of Americans have admitted to a fear of sharks (via Psychology Today). Still, only between five and eight people are killed by sharks worldwide each year. Of course, you certainly don't want to get attacked while swimming in the ocean. There are precautions you can take, like steering clear of the most dangerous shark-infested beaches around the world, avoiding things that attract sharks while swimming and snorkeling, and not entering the water in the early morning or late evening. However, while that may give some people peace of mind, it's still good to know what to do if you see a shark while snorkeling or scuba diving.
One thing that can help prevent the shark from attacking you is to keep eye contact with it. While that sounds like a terrifying possibility, you don't want the shark to think you're prey, and looking it directly in the eyes can help you appear as though you're another predator. To be fair, humans are predators of sharks. While sharks do tend to avoid us and don't really crave humans for lunch, it's a good idea to know what to do in the very rare case that you see a shark in the water with you. Anything that can make you look less like prey can help you survive.
Keep eye contact to avoid looking like prey
Making yourself look like another predator is the best way to deal with a shark nearby. You may notice it circling you, and if you do, spin with it so you don't break eye contact. Never turn away from it, and if you are near a reef or rock wall, keep your back to it so the shark can't get behind you. While it may be impossible not to panic, you can't look like you're afraid. You shouldn't scream or flail your arms and legs, as you will look like their food. Don't play dead, either.
However, you don't have to stay where you are. If the shark is simply looking at you and not being aggressive, back up toward your boat or land. Don't turn around. Move as calmly as you can and keep looking it in the eyes. It's good to practice the reverse breaststroke, as this movement creates little splashing. If you are in shallow water, keep your feet on the ground. If the shark is getting ready to attack or gets too close, use whatever you have handy as a weapon, like a camera, a rock, or a pole. You don't have to pull your hand back to get more force, as that won't work underwater. Just hit it hard in the gills, which are sensitive. The nose and eyes are sensitive as well, though the gills are further away from the teeth. When you get to your safety spot, get out of the water completely as the shark may return.