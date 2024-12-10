Why Making Eye Contact With A Shark May Help You Stay Safe On Your Next Ocean Swim

While we may get cute sharks in cartoons or plushie form, the real ones are just plain scary. According to an IPSOS study, 51% of Americans have admitted to a fear of sharks (via Psychology Today). Still, only between five and eight people are killed by sharks worldwide each year. Of course, you certainly don't want to get attacked while swimming in the ocean. There are precautions you can take, like steering clear of the most dangerous shark-infested beaches around the world, avoiding things that attract sharks while swimming and snorkeling, and not entering the water in the early morning or late evening. However, while that may give some people peace of mind, it's still good to know what to do if you see a shark while snorkeling or scuba diving.

One thing that can help prevent the shark from attacking you is to keep eye contact with it. While that sounds like a terrifying possibility, you don't want the shark to think you're prey, and looking it directly in the eyes can help you appear as though you're another predator. To be fair, humans are predators of sharks. While sharks do tend to avoid us and don't really crave humans for lunch, it's a good idea to know what to do in the very rare case that you see a shark in the water with you. Anything that can make you look less like prey can help you survive.