Central America's Most Underrated Country Is A Land Of Serene Surf Towns And Cosmopolitan Cities

Wedged between Guatemala and Honduras –both stunning, highly-rated destinations in Central America travelers shouldn't miss – El Salvador ends up underestimated in the typical traveler's mind. The tiny spot of colossal volcanoes, alpine lakes, colorful villages, and stretching surfers coast condenses the appeal of most Central American countries into an easily traversable package. Enjoy mornings in the cosmopolitan capital and afternoons half way up a volcano, or spend sunrise on the beach and sunset in a mountainside pueblo. The action-packed nation's tourism industry is undergoing rapid growth, and you should visit before the crowds catch on.

For the bulk of the past century or so, visitors have been scared to delve into the Salvadorian jungle, with good reason. Previously referred to as the murder capital of the world, the once staggering homicide rates have plummeted to virtual nonexistence since a recent harsh crack down on crime in the country. While opinions on the ethics of the initiative prevail, it is undeniable that it has made El Salvador more desirable for travelers. With direct flights running daily from several major U.S. airports, the Central American hotspot is easy to access. They use the U.S. dollar as their currency, and have also installed Bitcoin as official tender, which also simplifies travel for Americans.