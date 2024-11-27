15 Active Volcanoes To Visit In America For An Unforgettable Experience

The planet that we call home is filled with eye-opening, jaw-dropping sights. Among the most inspiring natural phenomena are volcanoes, those mammoths of geological and thermal activity. Volcanoes are exciting to see because they are physical representations of all that cooking and pressure happening under the surface, a reminder that the Earth is a living, breathing, evolving organism. Gazing at a volcano, especially one like Europe's tallest active volcano, is both unnerving and riveting.

When you talk about mountains of fire, historic volcanoes like Italy's Mount Vesuvius might first come to mind, but there are dozens of active volcanoes in the United States that you probably never knew about. Indeed, travelers will find a huge number of active volcanoes in the U.S., more than 160 according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). While many of them have a low risk of erupting, 18 are identified as being a very high threat. A couple can even be visited as part of an excursion with Viator. We've gone through USGS data and pulled out the active volcanoes that are easy to see in person, an experience you are likely to never forget.