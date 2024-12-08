Connecticut's Old State House Has An Eclectic Oddities Museum With An Artistic History

Long before museums became a regular feature of cities and towns, "curiosity cabinets" fulfilled the rich-and-powerful's proclivity for collecting. Under the influence of a 1565 treatise on collecting by Belgian physician Samuel Quiccheberg, princes and potentates sought to bring order to their universe, create a framework of knowledge, and perhaps show off a bit. This carried over to the newly born United States.

In 1797, Connecticut painter and avid collector, Reverend Joseph Steward opened a museum of "natural curiosities and paintings" on the third floor of the then new state house, making it one of the first museums in the nation. It grew quickly, forcing a move to a larger space in 1808. Not long after Steward's death, the collection was disbursed.

No doubt it would surprise and delight Steward that his cabinet of curiosities found new life more than 150 years later, when it was recreated as part of the four-year renovation of the Old State House in the 1990s. To do so, the building's executive director and museum's champion, Wilson H. Faude, had to rely on contemporary references and advertisements and solicit donations based on them. Private and public collectors responded with gusto, providing the museum with a plethora of items that featured in the original collection. This included portraits painted by Steward that originally hung in his museum. In 1997, exactly 200 years after it first did so, Steward's Museum of Natural and Other Curiosities opened to the public.