Connecticut Is Home To An Endearing Polish Influenced Town Known For Industrial Flair

It's a city with a motto that says it all: 'Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey.' New Britain, Connecticut, is not only a hive for busy worker bees who populated a busy manufacturing town nicknamed "Hardware City" in the late 1800s; it's is also a honey pot of Polish immigrants that have spread and flourished from the late 19th century until now, bringinging with them the language, food, architecture, and art that shapes the Little Poland area of the city on Broad Street.

Like the Pennsylvania town that is widely recognized as "America's Little Switzerland," New Britain's Little Poland is more than just a modern recreation of one of Europe's best-preserved medieval city centers in Krakow or a nostalgic dupe for a Polish city of yesteryear. Instead, it's a place where the real, hard-working longtime residents of Polish descent — as well as later waves of post-World War II and post-Iron Curtain-era immigrants — have chosen to ensure the Polish language, religious life, and culinary, and social traditions, carry on.

Visitors and locals alike enjoy this unique slice of Euro-American crossover in an underrated New England city that's only 34 miles north of New Haven, where you can rent a car or take the Amtrak Hartford Line or a Greyhound bus to cross the short distance between the two places. From Connecticut's capital, Hartford, which has its own international airport, New Britain is a mere 15 miles away and can be reached by local bus or taxi.

