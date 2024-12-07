The Stunning Indonesian Island That's Similar To Bali Without Over-Tourism And Crowds
The allure of Bali is strong, drawing in millions of visitors every year to enjoy its pristine beaches, epic surf breaks, historic temples, and breathtaking rice terraces. Unfortunately, Bali has gotten a little too well-loved; from natural resource scarcity to disrespectful tourists, this idyllic island is now among the world's most beautiful destinations ruined by over-tourism. Those looking to experience authentic Indonesia away from Bali's crowds should head to Java. Java is located directly west of Bali, and despite their adjacent coasts being just miles apart, fewer foreign tourists venture here. What's more, Java is 22 times the size of Bali, packed with even more beauty and excitement.
Java is rich in culture and is home to four of Indonesia's ten UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the largest Buddhist temple in the world. The island features a blend of ethnic groups and cultures, where visitors can experience everything from Javanese shadow puppetry to Betawi dance. In addition to its unique culture, Java is home to some spectacular nature escapes. Surf barrels on Western Java's shores, venture to remote islands for dazzling marine life and snorkeling, or hike one of the island's active volcanoes. Read on to discover why Java is the ultimate alternative to crowded Bali.
Surf breaks and incredible marine life in Java
Beginners and experts alike flock to Bali's shores to longboard on baby waves or catch an epic barrel ride. If you're not looking to share your waves with the masses in Bali, Java has its fair share of great spots to hang ten without the crowds. Advanced surfers will have heard of G-Land, a remote break in Eastern Java renowned for its barrels and the location for several World Championship surf tours. This fabled set of waves is backed by a wild Javanese jungle, where lush palm trees sway in the breeze as the Indian Ocean beats against the reef. While there are some surf schools here, beginners should check out Batu Karas instead. Located in Central Java, this laid-back surf town is home to mellow right-hand breaks and dark sandy shores, and it's one of Indonesia's best places to learn to surf.
For marine life enthusiasts, swap Bali's infamous Nusa Islands for Java's untouched Karimunjawa Islands. This archipelago of 27 islands is two hours by ferry from Jepara, Central Java, offering paradisiacal beaches, rainbow coral, and droves of marine life. While the boat journey may seem intense, travelers who venture to Karimunjawa will be rewarded with unparalleled natural beauty without tourist crowds. The best way to travel between these magical islands is by boat. You can rent your own or join a tour to hit the best snorkeling and diving spots. Menjangan Kecil Island is one of the finest, with crystal-clear visibility and a healthy coral reef teeming with zebra-striped damselfish, multicolored parrotfish, and pufferfish — you might even spot Nemo. The marine life here is on par with Indonesia's famed Gili Islands, one of the best places in the world to swim with turtles.
Experience Java's rich culture and stunning landscapes
Experience rich, authentic culture away from the crowds at some of Java's top historical landmarks. Instead of queuing with the masses to get your photo taken between the Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple — one of Bali's biggest tourist traps — check out Java's Borobudur Temple. This stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site is the largest Buddhist temple in the world and one of the most important landmarks in Indonesia, dating back to the eighth and ninth centuries. Located near Yogyakarta, the triple-level temple complex is an architectural gem with mandalas, ornate stonework, and stupa (bell-shaped structures containing sacred relics). Wander the slate-gray volcanic tiers of Borobudur Temple, past carved reliefs while taking in the lush landscapes — all without the crowds.
For stunning landscapes and epic sunrises, trade Bali's Mount Batur for Mount Bromo in Eastern Java's Bromo Tengger Semeru National. Sunrise over Mount Bromo is one of the most famous spectacles on the island, with multiple observation points to watch the sun creep up over this impressive active volcano, sitting nearly 8,000 feet above sea level. Check out the most popular views at Penankajan Hill 1 or King Kong Hill, reachable on foot or by Jeep. Following the fiery sunrise, hike across the desolate Lautan Pasir (Sea of Sand) at the base before making the 30-minute ascent to the crater. At the crater's rim, watch and listen as sulfurous smoke and deep rumblings drift ominously from the cavernous depths of Mount Bromo.