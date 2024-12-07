The Stunning Indonesian Island That's Similar To Bali Without Over-Tourism And Crowds

Beginners and experts alike flock to Bali's shores to longboard on baby waves or catch an epic barrel ride. If you're not looking to share your waves with the masses in Bali, Java has its fair share of great spots to hang ten without the crowds. Advanced surfers will have heard of G-Land, a remote break in Eastern Java renowned for its barrels and the location for several World Championship surf tours. This fabled set of waves is backed by a wild Javanese jungle, where lush palm trees sway in the breeze as the Indian Ocean beats against the reef. While there are some surf schools here, beginners should check out Batu Karas instead. Located in Central Java, this laid-back surf town is home to mellow right-hand breaks and dark sandy shores, and it's one of Indonesia's best places to learn to surf.

For marine life enthusiasts, swap Bali's infamous Nusa Islands for Java's untouched Karimunjawa Islands. This archipelago of 27 islands is two hours by ferry from Jepara, Central Java, offering paradisiacal beaches, rainbow coral, and droves of marine life. While the boat journey may seem intense, travelers who venture to Karimunjawa will be rewarded with unparalleled natural beauty without tourist crowds. The best way to travel between these magical islands is by boat. You can rent your own or join a tour to hit the best snorkeling and diving spots. Menjangan Kecil Island is one of the finest, with crystal-clear visibility and a healthy coral reef teeming with zebra-striped damselfish, multicolored parrotfish, and pufferfish — you might even spot Nemo. The marine life here is on par with Indonesia's famed Gili Islands, one of the best places in the world to swim with turtles.