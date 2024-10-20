The 13 Most Beautiful Destinations In The World Sadly Ruined By Overtourism

The world is wonderfully vast, but there are some destinations that, by virtue of the (often justified) hype, enjoy more popularity than others. When the goal is to party, travelers flock to the Southeast Asian islands of Bali and Phuket. When the dream is to stand in the exact spots where "Game of Thrones" was filmed, Dubrovnik, Croatia, is the place to be. And the dreamy postcard destinations of Venice, Italy, never get old for Instagram tourists searching the perfect shot. These travel routes, though formulaic, are rooted in the irrefutable beauty of these destinations people never tire of visiting. They deserve the attention they get.

The issue is, these destinations are unfortunately getting more attention than they can handle. Travel hotspots around the world are feeling the brunt of overtourism and the myriad complications it creates for local infrastructure — choked roads, water shortages, public nuisances, and even the physical deterioration of UNESCO World Heritage sites. With revenge tourism triggering a boom in international travel in the post-pandemic years, countries that are home to world-famous destinations are trying to find a sustainable middle ground that can create value for both the local economy and visiting tourists. Here are 13 beautiful destinations ruined by overtourism and how countries are trying to fix it.

