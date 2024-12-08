Ocean Meets Lava In A Spectacular Display At Hawaii's Natural Coastal Phenomenon

Though Keahole Point's rocky shoreline can't compete with the Big Island's best beaches, it is still worth visiting this secret coast to see the aftermath of that 19th century volcanic eruption. Besides catching the mighty Keahole Point geyser in motion, you can also fish from the pier or wander on the volcanic rock plateaus when the ocean is calm to examine the tide pools. In fact, you might even see opihi, or limpets, small shellfish that are a local Hawaiian delicacy, clinging to the rocks. During the winter months, Keahole Point is also an excellent perch for whale-watching as humpback whales migrate south from Alaska.

After you've explored the coast of Keahole Point, HOST Park also has much to discover. You can take a tour at the Kona Sea Salt Farm, the island's only working salt farm where you can learn about deep sea salt harvesting. You can also embark on a visit to the Big Island Abalone Farm to see how abalone, an endangered shellfish, is cultivated. Afterward, you can sample grilled abalone.

The Ocean Rider Seahorse Farm offers an interactive seahorse aquarium experience that is especially popular with children. "Super friendly staff, great opportunity for kids to learn and touch a sea horse," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "You will see sea horses at different growth stages and a few of sea dragons." And if you prefer to enjoy a proper beach day, head north of Keahole Point to Kekaha Kai State Beach, a beautiful sandy crescent washed by turquoise waters. If you're island hopping and want to visit another geyser, one of the Hawaiian Islands' most famous geysers is Spouting Horn, a breathtaking coastal natural wonder on Kauai.