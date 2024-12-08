Ocean Meets Lava In A Spectacular Display At Hawaii's Natural Coastal Phenomenon
Hawaii's Big Island sets the stage for numerous exciting natural wonders, from Volcanoes National Park to the rare black sand Punaluʻu Beach. The westernmost point of the Big Island is Keahole Point, a hidden gem behind the Kona International Airport that exhibits one of the archipelago's most unique spectacles. After volcanic eruptions on the Big Island, hot lava would flow down to the ocean where it would cool and create intricate networks of lava tubes. Today, when the ocean waves are pressurized in these lava tubes, water sprays up into the air like a geyser. Keahole Point was formed by the lava flow of the Hualalai Volcano, which last erupted in 1801, making this a centuries-old natural attraction. Now, Keahole Point is part of HOST (Hawaii Ocean Science Technology) Park, an industrial site that pioneers sustainable ocean technologies.
The best time to visit Keahole Point is when the surf is strong during the winter season (December through April), so you are more likely to see the geyser in action. However, Keahole Point is scenic year round with magnificent vistas of the Pacific Ocean and the dramatic lava rocks. Keahole Point is a quick 10-minute drive from Kona International Airport and a 20-minute drive from the town of Kona. HOST Park, where Keahole Point lies, is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Visiting Keahole Point
Though Keahole Point's rocky shoreline can't compete with the Big Island's best beaches, it is still worth visiting this secret coast to see the aftermath of that 19th century volcanic eruption. Besides catching the mighty Keahole Point geyser in motion, you can also fish from the pier or wander on the volcanic rock plateaus when the ocean is calm to examine the tide pools. In fact, you might even see opihi, or limpets, small shellfish that are a local Hawaiian delicacy, clinging to the rocks. During the winter months, Keahole Point is also an excellent perch for whale-watching as humpback whales migrate south from Alaska.
After you've explored the coast of Keahole Point, HOST Park also has much to discover. You can take a tour at the Kona Sea Salt Farm, the island's only working salt farm where you can learn about deep sea salt harvesting. You can also embark on a visit to the Big Island Abalone Farm to see how abalone, an endangered shellfish, is cultivated. Afterward, you can sample grilled abalone.
The Ocean Rider Seahorse Farm offers an interactive seahorse aquarium experience that is especially popular with children. "Super friendly staff, great opportunity for kids to learn and touch a sea horse," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "You will see sea horses at different growth stages and a few of sea dragons." And if you prefer to enjoy a proper beach day, head north of Keahole Point to Kekaha Kai State Beach, a beautiful sandy crescent washed by turquoise waters. If you're island hopping and want to visit another geyser, one of the Hawaiian Islands' most famous geysers is Spouting Horn, a breathtaking coastal natural wonder on Kauai.