You'll Hike Over 20 Miles For A Pint At Britain's Most Remote Pub

Beer lovers and long-haul hikers, get ready to discover a new adventure that will rocket its way to the top of your travel bucket list. North of Scotland's stunning Isle of Arran and south of the Isle of Skye, travelers will find mainland Britain's most remote pub. The Old Forge, a community-owned pub on Scotland's Knoydart Peninsula, has no roads leading toward or from it. Instead, visitors must embark on an epic miles-long hike or 7-mile boat trip to reach this one-of-a-kind destination.

What awaits you at the end of this journey to a secluded Scottish pub? According to travel YouTuber Ruth Aisling, the best drink of your life. "It was the best beer I've ever had," Aisling told The New York Times. After the hike, which the content creator described as "a wilderness" experience where hikers "go long stretches without meeting anyone," a pint and bar snacks reward those who complete the trip.