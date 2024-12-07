You'll Hike Over 20 Miles For A Pint At Britain's Most Remote Pub
Beer lovers and long-haul hikers, get ready to discover a new adventure that will rocket its way to the top of your travel bucket list. North of Scotland's stunning Isle of Arran and south of the Isle of Skye, travelers will find mainland Britain's most remote pub. The Old Forge, a community-owned pub on Scotland's Knoydart Peninsula, has no roads leading toward or from it. Instead, visitors must embark on an epic miles-long hike or 7-mile boat trip to reach this one-of-a-kind destination.
What awaits you at the end of this journey to a secluded Scottish pub? According to travel YouTuber Ruth Aisling, the best drink of your life. "It was the best beer I've ever had," Aisling told The New York Times. After the hike, which the content creator described as "a wilderness" experience where hikers "go long stretches without meeting anyone," a pint and bar snacks reward those who complete the trip.
How to get to The Old Forge
Your voyage into remote Scotland begins with a choice: Will you sail the seas or take off on foot to reach The Old Forge? For travelers who aren't up for a miles-long hike, boats and ferries are the way to go. From the Scottish Highlands port town of Mallaig, travelers can catch a roughly 30-minute-long ferry ride that unloads just down the street from The Old Forge.
Prefer to challenge yourself and really earn that end-of-trip beer? Then pack your best vacation hiking gear and prepare for a trek. Depending on where you begin your hike, the path to The Old Forge ranges from 15 to 24 miles long. For the shortest journey, follow the route travelers like Ruth Aisling walked. This trail begins with waterfront views near the village of Kinloch Hourn before branching south around Barrisdale Bay. From there, hikers must navigate through mountainous terrain before reaching Loch an Dubh Lochain and finishing the last 4 miles of their adventure to The Old Forge. Over the course of this journey, expect an overall elevation gain of around 3,050 feet.
What to expect from Britain's most remote pub
After a grueling hike, visitors are greeted by the warm embrace of Britain's most remote pub. The Old Forge's quaint monochrome exterior gives way to a cozy wood and stone interior with tables, bar stools, and sofas where hikers can post up to relax and refuel. The pub serves up an excellent range of house ales brewed at the nearby Knoydart Brewery, plus options like cider, malt whisky, and other spirits. At lunch, the pub offers classics like fish and chips, soul-warming bowls of soup, and light dishes like salads. For dinner, heartier options such as steak and pies take over to keep diners satisfied. Visitors with dietary restrictions can look forward to a handful of vegetarian and vegan dishes, too.
When planning your trip to The Old Forge, keep an eye on the pub's event calendar if you want to enjoy local musical acts, holiday parties, or pub quizzes. The pub's hours vary depending on the season, but the weekend is the best time to visit for extended times and full restaurant service.