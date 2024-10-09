The Underrated Scottish Island With Impressive Views Like The Isle Of Skye Minus The Crowds
Scotland's Isle of Skye, famed for scenic landscapes, is a popular destination for travelers on a budget. That popularity can lead to the island getting a bit crowded, leaving visitors longing for less packed landscapes. If you want to appreciate gorgeous Scottish scenery without the crowds, try visiting the underrated Isle of Arran.
Home to everything from serene beaches and rugged mountain views to curious caves and majestic waterfalls, Isle of Arran is ideal for low-key travelers who appreciate natural beauty. Like many places in Scotland, summer is the busiest season for visiting the Isle of Arran. Warm, comfortable weather makes the island perfect for sightseeing and swimming. Visitors who prefer to avoid any and all crowds may prefer to visit in spring, fall, or even winter. Autumn and spring offer delightful seasonal scenery, while winter ushers in dramatic, snowy landscapes and holiday festivities. If you plan to visit in fall or winter, just be aware of the island's two-week-long holiday in October and seasonal closures in January.
Where to go for the best views on the Isle of Arran
Memorable views await adventurous travelers on the Isle of Arran. Split by the Highland Boundary Fault, the island enjoys both Highland and Lowland landscapes. This varied scenery is what earned Arran the nickname of "Scotland in miniature." For a taste of Scottish Highland views, visit Brodick Castle. Built in a traditional Victorian style, this castle highlights local history inside and natural beauty outside in the surrounding gardens. Wildlife enthusiasts will love looking for red squirrels as they explore the waterfalls and woodlands around Brodick Castle. While you're in the area, drive up to Goatfell for incredible sights from atop the highest point on the island.
Don't forget Isle of Arran's magical Lowland landmarks. Between historical sites like Giants' Graves and Iron Age Fort, sightseers can marvel at beautiful Glenashdale Falls, also known as Eas a' Chrannaig. You'll need to complete an uphill trek to reach the viewing platform, but past visitors say it's worth the walk. On the other side of the island, witness another natural wonder at the Machrie Moor Standing Stones. From there, travelers can see standing stones without Stonehenge crowds. Just miles from the Machrie Moor Standing Stones, travelers can see another side to Arran's beauty at King's Cave. Pack a flashlight to illuminate every nook and cranny of the region's beachside caves.
Top activities for visitors to the Isle of Arran
In addition to sightseeing, the Isle of Arran offers tons of great activities that allow travelers to make the most of their visit. For guided sea kayaking, hillwalking, and gorge-walking excursions, book with outfitters like Otter's Tail. The company provides expert guides and equipment; however, for some outings, there are recommended items to wear and bring. Be sure to reserve a spot in advance as time slots fill up quickly.
Animal lovers and children will adore Arran Alpacas. Open March through October on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Arran Alpacas hosts alpaca treks and animal meet-and-greets. Pre-booking is required.
Travelers who aren't into outdoor recreation can find fun at local breweries, distilleries, restaurants, pubs, and tea rooms. Visitors can try some of Scotland's best whisky at Lochranza Distillery, visit the Old Byre Visitor Centre for lunch at Café Thyme, then end the day with a drink at The Fallen Goat. For a savory treat, pass through the Arran Cheese Shop, too.