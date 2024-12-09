Is Global Entry Worth It For Families?
If you tend to travel internationally frequently, you've probably wondered if applying for Global Entry is worthwhile. Perhaps you've considered TSA PreCheck and wanted to know how it compares to Global Entry. That might especially be the case if you tend to travel with your family. If you're not familiar with the program, Global Entry allows trusted travelers to use a separate line when returning to the United States from overseas and selected airports. You get to use a kiosk at many of them, and if there is a long line at the immigration counter, it could potentially save you a whole lot of time.
Membership includes TSA PreCheck, which allows you to use a different security line for domestic flights, and not remove your laptop, shoes, or liquids (which is usually $78 for five years anyway). You can even use the Global Entry Mobile App to validate entry before you get to the inspection area. It costs $120 per person and covers five years (it's the same price to renew), so it's not cheap, but, as the saying goes, you can make more money, but time is the one resource that you can't replace. If you and your family tend to travel internationally pretty frequently, it's a great idea.
It may be pricey for a larger family, but if you're taking more than four international trips a year, the stress it can save you from may be worth it to you. (We're thinking about kids who are exhausted from an overseas flight being asked to stand in a long line when hungry and antsy... you get the picture.) How much would you pay to save yourself from that?
All about Global Entry for your family
If you're not traveling internationally much, TSA PreCheck may be better for your family, but you get more than shorter lines with Global Entry. You are also enrolled in SENTRI, which allows you to use an expedited line at Mexico to U.S. border crossings, and, while you're not enrolled in NEXUS, the Canadian program, you can still use the expedited lanes on your return to the U.S. from that country as well. If you happen to have a travel-focused credit card, it may even cover your application fee.
You have to be an adult to apply for Global Entry on your own, and if your kids are under 18, they must have the consent of the parent or guardian. You must be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, or have citizenship in one of the countries on this list. (There are a few things that will prevent you from getting accepted, like conviction or pending criminal charges including D.U.I., being denied a firearm purchase, and giving false information, all of which are on that same page.)
You'll all fill out applications and pay the non-refundable fees, and then have in-person interviews. Acceptance usually takes two weeks, but it can take up to a year, so it's probably worth doing this well in advance of your family dream vacation. If you can swing the fees, it's worth it for families that travel a lot (and the TSA PreCheck, even with its few disadvantages, can make domestic flights a lot easier as well). One reviewer on Reddit said of Global Entry, "Highly highly recommend it, even as a non-frequent flyer. In the off-chance you do go international, it will save you so much time and grief. Absolutely worth the fee, and recommend it heavily."