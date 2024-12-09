Is Global Entry Worth It For Families?

If you tend to travel internationally frequently, you've probably wondered if applying for Global Entry is worthwhile. Perhaps you've considered TSA PreCheck and wanted to know how it compares to Global Entry. That might especially be the case if you tend to travel with your family. If you're not familiar with the program, Global Entry allows trusted travelers to use a separate line when returning to the United States from overseas and selected airports. You get to use a kiosk at many of them, and if there is a long line at the immigration counter, it could potentially save you a whole lot of time.

Membership includes TSA PreCheck, which allows you to use a different security line for domestic flights, and not remove your laptop, shoes, or liquids (which is usually $78 for five years anyway). You can even use the Global Entry Mobile App to validate entry before you get to the inspection area. It costs $120 per person and covers five years (it's the same price to renew), so it's not cheap, but, as the saying goes, you can make more money, but time is the one resource that you can't replace. If you and your family tend to travel internationally pretty frequently, it's a great idea.

It may be pricey for a larger family, but if you're taking more than four international trips a year, the stress it can save you from may be worth it to you. (We're thinking about kids who are exhausted from an overseas flight being asked to stand in a long line when hungry and antsy... you get the picture.) How much would you pay to save yourself from that?