The Chic Florida Beach Town That's A 'Favorite Among The Rich And Famous' For A Serene Island Escape
Florida's west coast is home to a small town that boasts luxurious wealth, world-class fishing, and pristine country clubs. It even welcomes an elevated guest list of red carpet-worthy stars. Located on Gasparilla Island, one of the 10 top-rated islands to visit in the Sunshine State, is Boca Grande. The 7-mile stretch of beach provides peaceful clear water views that busy and famous travelers can't wait to sink their toes into.
Over the years, people have seen the likes of John Travolta, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Buffet, and more. With all the stars that walk these sandy shores, it might as well be on the list of Florida's hidden gems for celebrity sightings. In 2022, Boca Grande's affluent neighborhood had a median household income of over $136,000. To put this into perspective, the average for the country that same year was just over $75,000.
Since it's a smaller community, the area upholds a level of elevated maintenance along its streets, on which you'll never find traffic. Only bicycles and golf carts are encouraged, which come in handy for the reachable beaches and swanky country clubs. The island of Boca Grande is truly an undisturbed getaway.
Where to stay and what to do
Nothing screams wealthy South Florida more than crystal blue beach views and green turf driving ranges. If you're looking for a reservation, you'll get the full effect of the community's elegant vibe staying at The Gasparilla Inn & Club. The concept exudes an "Old Florida" charm, like what was portrayed on Apple TV's "Palm Royale", only that told the story of a 1960s socialite in West Palm Beach. The hotel has a full-fledged spa, sophisticated rooms, and a croquet lawn. Furthermore, it wouldn't be a country club in Florida without a par 72, 6,837-yard golf course with an ocean view.
The inn has a marina for boats to dock and visitors to sport fish. While many prefer golf and croquet, the Gulf Coast offers exceptional fishing, with the water sport serving as a major benefit to the town's opulent economy. In fact, nearly every fishing charter in the Boca Grande area has a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor.
For a simpler accommodation, you can book a room at The Boca Grande Hotel. While it doesn't have as many offerings on the property as The Gasparilla Inn & Club, it's just steps away from relaxing excursions, like Glass Bottom boat tours and a public beach.
Gasparilla Island State Park
At the tip of the island lies Gasparilla Island State Park, which features the restored 1890 Port Boca Grande Lighthouse as its focal point. The lighthouse is connected to a museum that teaches the public about the historical significance of the island. Visitors can see fossils and learn how tarpon fishing shaped the island into what it is today. Be sure to check the museum's hours. After a museum tour, catch the gorgeous sunset behind the lighthouse for a tranquil scene.
Gasparilla Island State Park also serves the more active traveler. With snorkeling, scuba diving, paddling, and fishing, you can take a dip in the ocean blues or ride along the waves for a pleasant afternoon...and maybe snag a fresh catch for dinner! Just make sure the fish isn't tarpon, which is a "catch-and-release" species.
The sparkling beaches, premier neighborhoods, and elite activities will make you feel like you hit the lotto. While you may not be rich or famous, at Boca Grande, you can rejuvenate your soul by living like you are.