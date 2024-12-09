The Chic Florida Beach Town That's A 'Favorite Among The Rich And Famous' For A Serene Island Escape

Florida's west coast is home to a small town that boasts luxurious wealth, world-class fishing, and pristine country clubs. It even welcomes an elevated guest list of red carpet-worthy stars. Located on Gasparilla Island, one of the 10 top-rated islands to visit in the Sunshine State, is Boca Grande. The 7-mile stretch of beach provides peaceful clear water views that busy and famous travelers can't wait to sink their toes into.

Over the years, people have seen the likes of John Travolta, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Buffet, and more. With all the stars that walk these sandy shores, it might as well be on the list of Florida's hidden gems for celebrity sightings. In 2022, Boca Grande's affluent neighborhood had a median household income of over $136,000. To put this into perspective, the average for the country that same year was just over $75,000.

Since it's a smaller community, the area upholds a level of elevated maintenance along its streets, on which you'll never find traffic. Only bicycles and golf carts are encouraged, which come in handy for the reachable beaches and swanky country clubs. The island of Boca Grande is truly an undisturbed getaway.