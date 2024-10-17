You're Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity At These Florida Gems
When it comes to celebrity spotting, most people may venture to Los Angeles to get their autograph book signed. However, California isn't the only state beloved by elite stars. Florida is a popular destination for A-listers looking for a slice of sunshine. With plenty of white sand beaches and bustling cities to choose from, it's not hard to see why the rich spend their money in the Sunshine State. Some live there permanently, taking up residence in the ultra hip and chic city of Miami, while others simply go there for a taste of good weather, fine food, and luxury shopping. Who can blame them?
Whatever their reason for visiting, the chances of spotting a celebrity are high if you know where to look — and you don't necessarily have to be a high roller yourself. While visiting an upscale Florida locale like Marco Island may increase your chances of sneaking a peek at your favorite icon, there are plenty of budget-friendly hotspots for you to try first. From fabulous eateries visited by people like James Corden to high-end luxury retailers frequented by the Kardashians, if you're looking to add a little star power to your next vacation, look no further than these Florida locations.
Carbone, Miami
Everyone knows that celebrities don't just go to any old restaurants to grab a bite to eat. When money is no object, you go to the places with the best reputation and the best chefs in the business. Corbone in Miami is well-versed in serving famous guests. The eatery, owned by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, specializes in Italian cuisine at an exquisite level. Getting a table here can be tricky but not impossible, with the restaurant releasing tables 30 days in advance. Dishes aren't the cheapest, starting at around $24 for the antipasti. Of course, these prices are nothing compared to what the restaurant's celebrity clientele can afford.
The hotspot also throws a lot of big events, including a Formula 1 Grand Prix party in 2024 that saw the likes of Elon Musk rub shoulders with CEO Ken Griffin. The soiree cost guests $3,000 a ticket, but it's likely it didn't dent their bank balances. Other big names that love Carbone include Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. Kardashian's ex-husband Kaye West was also spotted there dining with Jared Kushner in 2022.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, Miami
Located at 237 20th Street in Miami Beach, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company is home to some of the best cocktails the stunning city has to offer. The bar also offers food and has won numerous awards over the years, including the Best Bar in North America by The World's Top 50 Bars. Given its stellar reputation, is it any wonder that the rich and famous often stop by for a drink or three? "Breaking Bad" stars and good friends Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have been spotted there, as well as Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union. You'll be pleased to know that it's not all smoke and mirrors, either — the reviews speak for themselves.
If you do choose to stop by, you can choose from a broad menu to tantalize your tastebuds. Oysters, cauliflower nachos, and fried chicken are just some of the items on offer to help you soak up the booze on your grand night on the tiles. If you're out to party, the location welcomes visitors until 5 a.m., making this a go-to spot for those wanting to unwind from the stresses of nonstop A-list life.
Hard Rock Casino, Tampa Florida
Casinos are to the world of celebrity what cookies are to cream. There's simply no better night out, whether you're attending a swanky event or just looking to splash some cash. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa is a mecca for Hollywood elites and athletes alike. Back in 2023, wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan was spotted attending a casino event at the location alongside Tim Brown, John Daly, Ric Flair, and many more. The stars spent the night listening to country legend Thomas Rhett belting out tunes before heading to the tables to get rid of some of their hard-earned cash.
Other celebrities to have graced the tables in the past include former "Baywatch" star Carmen Electra, and Hilton heiress Nicky Hilton even hosted her 21st birthday party there in 2011. If you're not feeling lucky, don't panic, the Hard Rock has plenty of other things to offer, including several restaurants which cater to most tastes.
Pig Beach BBQ, West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach is arguably one of Florida's top destinations, and it's not hard to see why. In 2022 alone, over 9.1 million visitors flocked to the palm beaches to soak up the sun, visit the plentiful bars and eateries, and stroll the European-style CityPlace outdoor shopping plaza. Among the most popular spots is Pig Beach BBQ. Don't be fooled by its unassuming name and industrial interior. This eatery serves up some of the best barbecue food the area has — and celebrities are here for it. In 2024, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky stopped in for a bite to eat after his flight was delayed, but if you think he's the biggest star served by staff, think again.
Earlier in the year, Rocky Balboa himself visited the joint. Sylvester Stallone even stopped to take some photographs with the restaurant's owner, Matt Abdoo. Though the star power may be enough to lure you in on its own, Pig Beach's menu certainly sweetens the deal. Starters include dishes like smoked fish dip and brisket chili & cheese nachos, and if you're in it for the protein look no further than the triple Pig Beach burger that comes with the eatery's secret sauce. At the time of writing in October 2024, that particular menu item costs just $20, making this an affordable treat.
Sexy Fish, Miami
There are so many restaurants and clubs in Miami that celebrities are spoiled for choice. Competition is high among owners, but Sexy Fish sets a whole new standard. With its plush maximalist interior and over-the-top atmosphere, the location even boasts sculptures by famed artist Damien Hirst. The menu is equally lavish, offering patrons a blend of Japanese cuisine with a modern touch. Though the Miami hotspot is relatively young (it opened in 2022) it has already welcomed some impressive names.
"Barbie" sensation Margot Robbie has been served there, as well as Lady Gaga, Jamie Foxx, Jimmy Butler, and even tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Soccer star Lionel Messi also stopped off there for some refreshments with his girlfriend, while Patrick and Britanny Mahomes were also spotted living it up at a Miami Grand Prix party in 2024. Don your best outfit and put on your party shoes, because you never know who you may see once you step into this otherworldly bar. Just make sure you bring plenty of cash so there aren't any nasty surprises when you settle up.
1000 North, Jupiter
1000 North may seem like a strange name for a restaurant, but don't let it confuse you. The upscale eatery has it all. Situated on the waterfront in Jupiter, the restaurant welcomes visitors to taste its eclectic menu inside four different dining areas. Guests can rock up by boat, car, or foot, meaning you're never sure who might walk through the door at any given moment. Not only is the stunning decor visually pleasing, but visitors can expect to be dazzled by views of the Jupiter Lighthouse as they dine (depending on where they sit).
Jupiter is a scenic part of Palm Beach County, which may be why 1000 North sees its fair share of celebrity clientele. Billionaire basketball legend Michael Jordan is one of the restaurant's partners, as is golfer Ernie Els. Jordan even lives locally, so if you do venture here, you might even catch a glimpse of the NBA legend overseeing his investment.
Art Basel, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami
If you keep up with celebrity culture, then you've likely heard of Art Basel. The yearly event is a huge attraction, drawing in lots of high-profile guests who want to take in the work of artists. Art Basel usually takes place at the Miami Convention Center in Miami Beach, turning this particular location into a must-visit spot for celebrity lovers. In 2023 alone, the stars were out in spectacular force. Shakira, Cindy Crawford, Serena Williams, and Jared Leto were just some of the A-listers present.
Some may even remember when Kanye West was a key part of the exhibition in 2013, speaking to outlets about his time in art school. The downside about this celeb hotspot? Getting in isn't cheap. In 2023, tickets ranged from $75 to $3,500. That's certainly not small change, but there could be ways around this. Celebrities visiting for Art Basel week often end up hitting the clubs and eateries in Miami at the same time, so booking a trip for Art Basel will still increase your chances of seeing your favorite star, even if you don't go to the event itself.
Worth Avenue, Palm Beach
It's not a secret. You're most likely to spot a celebrity at luxury retailers. After all, A-listers with more cash than they can count often like to spend it on the finer things in life, like a new Louis Vuitton purse or a brand new pair of Jimmy Choo pumps. There are several places in the United States where celebs love to go shopping, and while Worth Avenue in Palm Beach might not be New York City's Fifth Avenue, it's still a reliable place for celebrity sightings. The spotlessly clean area just screams expensive, with palm trees providing shade to the fronts of stores like Carolina Herrera, Chanel, and Gucci.
If you've got the cash to spend, you might find yourself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Brooke Shields, Kourtney Kardashian, and many more. If you're looking to make more of your trip, the destination has everything you need for a great time. There are plenty of eateries to choose from, from Cafe Delamar to Renato's, and you could even stay at the nearby Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. What's not to love?
Little Palm Island & Spa, Florida Keys
There are many top-rated islands in Florida to visit on vacation, but celebrities favor one location in particular: Little Palm Island & Spa. The stunning adults-only retreat looks like it's been pulled straight out of a fairytale, with far-reaching sandy beaches and glorious sunsets. Guests arrive on the Florida Keys island via seaplane or private boat, giving it an added layer of privacy. It's not difficult to understand why so many A-listers like to take their vacations here, as it isn't easy for paparazzi to invade their privacy given the island's location.
In fact, the stunning spot has seen numerous big names stroll its shores over the years, including Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Michael Keaton, Ivana Trump, and even Katie Couric. One funny story can be traced back to Al and Tipper Gore's visit, where the security staff donned Hawaiian shirts in an attempt to make themselves incognito. Of course, venturing here to get a selfie with a famous actor comes with a high price tag. At the time of writing in October 2024, an Island Escape Suite with a kingsize bed, private deck, and separate lounge will set you back around $2,492 for a 4-night stay.
LIV at the Fontainebleau, Miami
Situated at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami, LIV at the Fountainebleau is the place to be if you want a raucous night out with the possibility of seeing a celebrity or three. Tucked inside the prestigious hotel, the club hosts some impressive DJs such as DJ Khaled. If you do venture out here for the night, be sure that you dress appropriately. Ladies must wear pumps, and excessive baggy clothing won't get you through the door — neither will wearing a hat. Once you're in, you can enjoy your drinks until 5 a.m. The venue also accepts table bookings.
While the club has welcomed famous faces such as Nina Dobrev, Rick Ross, and even hosted the BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards in 2023, the hotel itself has been a celeb destination for decades. In the Golden Age of Hollywood, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, and even Marilyn Monroe all graced the hallowed halls of the Fontainebleau. Since its opening in 1954the hotel has become one of the premier establishments in the United States for A-listers to visit.
Walt Disney World Resort, Florida
When you go to Disney World, you may be more focused on what rides you're willing to queue for, but don't forget: Celebrities love the House of Mouse just as much as the average Joe. Walt Disney World in Florida sees celebrities flock to its famous attractions all year round. As for who you might see lining up at the refreshments stand, it's a long and far-reaching list. "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 that she spent his childhood visiting the park, as he grew up nearby in Orange County. As for which celebrities have visited in recent years, let's name just a few.
Pop sensation and former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo made the most of a day off there in March 2024, while "Bachelor" star Caila Quinn announced her second pregnancy there. Musician Darren Criss has visited, and model Gigi Hadid spent her 28th birthday there in 2023. There really is no place more magical to see your favorite stars in person, plus it makes for a fantastic day out.
Miami Beach, Miami
Although this location is certainly a little broader than the others we have mentioned, it's not one to miss. Miami Beach is sprawling and beautiful, and attracts a lot of people during the summer months, making it relatively easy for A-listers to fit in. All they have to do is put on a baseball cap and blend in with the other bikini-clad swimmers ... although, it doesn't always work out that way. In 2023, photographers spotted "Good Will Hunting" star Matt Damon enjoying the waves with his wife, Luciana. The couple played on the sand and in the water, with Damon wearing a simple black bathing suit and Luciana donning a blue bikini.
"The Meg" actor Jason Statham and his model wife Rosie Huntington Whiteley, have also been known to soak up the rays on the beach's white sands in the past, as has musician Camila Cabello, who hit the water wearing an animal print bikini back in 2022. There's something about the beach that levels the playing field, making it far easier to see a celebrity without all the finery.
Eden Rock Miami Beach Resort, Miami
Situated just a stone's throw away from the Fountainebleau is Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort. The hotel isn't just known for its top-notch location but for its ability to throw a darn good celebrity party. In 2017, Cardi B took to the stage at the resort after becoming a breakout star thanks to her hit "Bodak Yellow." At the time, she told Vogue her opinion of Miami. "I like that it's your home, like, it's America, but it also feels like a different country." The rapper isn't the only celebrity to raise the roof at the venue, either.
Eden Roc has been home to many star-studded events, including an Art Basel Global Gift Gala in 2019 that saw stars like Jessica Carrillo rub shoulders with Michelle Galvan. Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey have also been spotted at the hotel during Super Bowl in the past, while the Kardashians also filmed there back in 2012.