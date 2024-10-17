You're Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity At These Florida Gems

When it comes to celebrity spotting, most people may venture to Los Angeles to get their autograph book signed. However, California isn't the only state beloved by elite stars. Florida is a popular destination for A-listers looking for a slice of sunshine. With plenty of white sand beaches and bustling cities to choose from, it's not hard to see why the rich spend their money in the Sunshine State. Some live there permanently, taking up residence in the ultra hip and chic city of Miami, while others simply go there for a taste of good weather, fine food, and luxury shopping. Who can blame them?

Whatever their reason for visiting, the chances of spotting a celebrity are high if you know where to look — and you don't necessarily have to be a high roller yourself. While visiting an upscale Florida locale like Marco Island may increase your chances of sneaking a peek at your favorite icon, there are plenty of budget-friendly hotspots for you to try first. From fabulous eateries visited by people like James Corden to high-end luxury retailers frequented by the Kardashians, if you're looking to add a little star power to your next vacation, look no further than these Florida locations.