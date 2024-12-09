Ever Dream Of Becoming A Travel Writer? Here's How Rick Steves' Protégé Got Started

Cameron Hewitt is well aware of the fact that he got his dream job. He's been a travel writer, photographer, editor and contributor to the guidebooks of Rick Steves' Europe for over 24 years. He's also the author of 2022's The Temporary European: Lessons and Confessions of a Professional Traveler which currently holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Goodreads. His travels have taken him to every corner of Europe, where he updates America's most popular travel guides of the continent while also occasionally serving as a tour guide. In addition to being a trusted source for American travelers in Europe, he has come to be known as one of the premier voices in travel writing in the U.S.

Though Hewitt grew up in central Ohio, his parents were travelers, having lived abroad in North England and Switzerland for 4 years. Throughout high school, Hewitt got to take part in a language study program in Oaxaca, Mexico arranged by his father who was a professor at a theological school. This developed Cameron's taste for travel at an early age while also making him fluent in Spanish. After attending college at Ohio Wesleyan University, where he studied German, Hewitt decided to study abroad in Salamanca, Spain, staying with a family there. Though it would take him years to fully pursue the passions he had developed for traveling and immersing himself in foreign cultures, the seeds for his future career had been sown.