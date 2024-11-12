Hidden In England's Lake District Is A Natural Waterfall Infinity Pool With Scenic Mountain Views

Despite its relatively small size, the United Kingdom is a superb place to visit for outdoor adventures. From the picture-perfect lochs and glens of the Scottish Highlands to the rugged coastline of Cornwall, it's easy to find wonders in this charming European country.

The English Lake District in Cumbria in the northwest of England is one of the finest wild spots in the country, perfect for a scenic fall vacation. This stunning, world-famous national park is a haven for fell walkers and wild campers, made up of craggy mountains, glacial ribbon lakes, and quaint market towns. It boasts the highest and most dangerous mountain in England, the deepest lake, and plenty of other well-known attractions, but there are secrets still to be discovered in this popular vacation destination. One of the most beautiful hidden gems is Thirlmere Infinity Pool, an incredible wild swimming location with unbelievable views.

Perched high above Thirlmere Lake at the bottom of a picturesque waterfall, this naturally formed bathing spot is precious. Crystal-clear, glittering water, and a remarkable, unobstructed view across Thirlmere toward Borrowdale.

