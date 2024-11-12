Hidden In England's Lake District Is A Natural Waterfall Infinity Pool With Scenic Mountain Views
Despite its relatively small size, the United Kingdom is a superb place to visit for outdoor adventures. From the picture-perfect lochs and glens of the Scottish Highlands to the rugged coastline of Cornwall, it's easy to find wonders in this charming European country.
The English Lake District in Cumbria in the northwest of England is one of the finest wild spots in the country, perfect for a scenic fall vacation. This stunning, world-famous national park is a haven for fell walkers and wild campers, made up of craggy mountains, glacial ribbon lakes, and quaint market towns. It boasts the highest and most dangerous mountain in England, the deepest lake, and plenty of other well-known attractions, but there are secrets still to be discovered in this popular vacation destination. One of the most beautiful hidden gems is Thirlmere Infinity Pool, an incredible wild swimming location with unbelievable views.
Perched high above Thirlmere Lake at the bottom of a picturesque waterfall, this naturally formed bathing spot is precious. Crystal-clear, glittering water, and a remarkable, unobstructed view across Thirlmere toward Borrowdale.
Unmarked trails and an uphill scramble
There are natural infinity pools across the Lake District, and Thirlmere has gained a bit of attention and popularity in recent years. But despite its fame, it remains quiet and under-the-radar, thanks to its remote location. This does mean that getting there can be tricky. The hike is gentle, but there are no signposts or trail markers, so it is important to know where you are going.
The best place to start is in the small village of Legburthwaite, about half a mile north of Thirlmere itself. There's a car park with public toilets, so it is an excellent base. From Legburthwaite you'll walk back towards Thirlmere, heading left onto Stanah Lane just before you reach the village. You'll see a chalk sign that points towards Sticks Pass, taking you through a gate and to an uphill gravel trail. After a short walk, you'll hit a low stone wall. Follow this up until you see a wooden bridge, followed by a waterfall, which is the cascade that forms the infinity pool. The path through the vegetation is a bit of a scramble, but you'll eventually arrive at the pool at the top of the waterfall.
Ski resorts, hiking trails, and unusual museums
If you visit on the weekends the pool can be a little crowded, but during the week, if you get lucky, you could have it all to yourself. Swimming at sunrise and just before sunset is a magical experience, with the valleys, lakes, and mountains of the Lake District spread out in front of you, dappled in gorgeous, golden light. The pool is small, so it's not the place for serious cardio, but for soaking, it is hard to beat.
Beyond this amazing slice of natural beauty, Thirlmere is an underrated lake destination in Europe and a great place to explore more fully. Hellevyn Peak, which looms over Thirlmere Lake, is one of the Lake District's most impressive mountains and even boasts the region's only ski resort. There are fantastic hiking opportunities all around the lake, from Raven Crag to the Threlkeld Railway Path, and nearby Keswick is a delightful town to visit, with some wonderful things to see, including the ancient Castlerigg Stone Circle and the quirky Derwent Pencil Museum.