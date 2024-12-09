Here's How The New Airline Reimbursement Rules Benefit The Average Traveler, Per A Lawyer

Losing your luggage can turn a vacation into a nightmare. But if you just arrived at the terminal and can't find your bag on the carousel, you at least have a better shot at getting compensated than you did before. According to attorney Danny Karon, the airline has 12 hours to get your bag to you, and if they don't, they owe you money — both for the necessities you need to buy immediately and for the value of your luggage and the things inside. Best of all, that reimbursement has to come in the form of actual money, not airline miles or credit toward your next flight.

If your flight has been delayed significantly (more than three hours for domestic flights and six hours for international flights) or canceled, Karon assured us that you should get a cash reimbursement for your trouble, too. If the flight is overbooked, you get bumped without your permission, and the airline can't get you to your destination within an hour of your original arrival time, you're entitled to even more money. Karon explained: "If you arrive more than an hour late, the airline must pay you 200% of your one-way ticket price, up to $775. And if you arrive more than two hours late, or if the airline can't provide a suitable substitution, it must pay you 400% of your one-way ticket price, up to $1,550."