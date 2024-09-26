The Most Bizarre Reasons Flights Have Been Delayed

Coffee drinkers can be fairly adamant about having access to their morning cup of joe. While Portland, Oregon is reported to have the best cup of coffee in America, people do still expect access to their beloved beverage up in the air — even if expectations are somewhat lower. Broken coffee makers, however, have been a widespread cause of flight delays over the years. The New York Times conducted an investigation into this strange yet prevalent reason for delays, and found that the coffee machine issue isn't as simple as it sounds off the bat.

They explained how airlines require specialized equipment in order to provide their passengers with the sweet nectar of caffeine. The president of Aviation Fabricators shared with The New York Times that these tailored coffee makers require engineering, extensive safety features, and certifications from the F.A.A. before they are given the green light. The process of getting these custom machines can cost up to $20,000.

Since these devices are electric and so closely connected to the overall plane system, it is a big deal if one of them starts malfunctioning. When this happens, the staff onboard checks through everything to guarantee the circuits aren't a fire hazard on the plane. It's not just the machines themselves that cause flight delays either. Coffee spills on the seats have also led to quite a few late departures, because it requires flight attendants to swap the soiled chair cushion out with a fresh one.

