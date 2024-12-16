12 Reasons To Visit Universal Orlando Resort During The Holidays 2024
It's the most wonderful time of the year at Universal Orlando Resort. While it's exciting year-round, the theme park is especially magical during the holiday season. Filled with festive decorations, themed entertainment, and an array of seasonal attractions ranging from concerts to parades, it's one of the liveliest places to spend the holiday season. Even if you're used to snowy climates and not so much warmer atmospheres, you'll get used to it quickly once you discover all the resort offers.
The beauty of the destination is that it's a festive environment for everyone. Whether you're hoping to make memories with your family, get away from it all on a romantic escape with your significant other, or travel with friends, you can expect the best of the holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort. From twinkling lights that transform the park into a virtual winter wonderland to popular characters making merry with guests, every corner of the park is filled with the spirit of true festivity.
Deciding what to see and do can be a bit overwhelming, given the sheer scope of holiday activities and attractions in the park. Whether you're going with an open mind and hoping to do a little bit of everything or you want to narrow down your itinerary, it's always smart to be informed about what to expect. Here's a peek at what makes celebrating the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort so spectacular.
Spend Christmas with Harry Potter and friends
For fans of the legendary Harry Potter books, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter needs no introduction. The attraction occupies three distinct sections of Universal Orlando Resort: Hogsmeade, located at Universal Islands of Adventure; the Ministry of Magic, situated at Epic Universe; Diagon Alley, in Universal Studios Florida. Just as Christmas in the novels is always festive for Harry and company, so too is it for visitors who head to the park for the holiday.
The festivities will delight any Harry Potter fan. Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees, along with the Frog Choir, put on delightful shows for enthusiastic crowds. There's plenty of piping hot butterbeer and yummy cauldron cakes to enjoy on brisk nights. Equally impressive are the decorations that lend this magical escape its charm. Snow caps the rooftops, while garlands are punctuated by gleaming little golden snitches and wreaths adorned with everything from owl feathers to boughs of holly.
This is also the place to be if you want to score a few thoughtful gifts for your favorite Harry Potter enthusiast. Head to Diagon Alley to pick up everything from festive sweets at Sugarplum's Sweet Shop to witchy goods in the darkly decorative Borgin and Burkes gift shop. The beautiful finishing touch is The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, during which the structure twinkles and glows as creative projections wow the crowd — think scenes from the Yule Ball and iconic moments from quidditch matches.
Witness the spectacular Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's
It's one thing to watch a parade on TV, but it's quite another to witness the magic of jumbo floats bedecked in all their holiday splendor in person. There's nothing like seeing these grand structures that command the streets during Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's. Running through the last day of the year, this spectacle draws big crowds and is probably one of the most family-friendly options on the list.
Yes, this means you can expect quite an assemblage — but that's part of the joy of experiencing the festivities right before your eyes. Look up, and you'll see dazzling displays, like gigantic gilded stars adorned with the Macy's logo, iconic nutcracker balloons, and Santa Claus waving merrily from his sleigh. There's also a larger-than-life Christmas tree aglow with dazzling, color-changing lights and characters from legendary favorites like "Despicable Me," "Shrek," and "Madagascar." Kids will love hearing the Minions put on their playful rendition of "Jingle Bells"!
More than just balloons, the parade also shines the light on groups of talented dancers and bands. Sing along as lively holiday tunes and dramatic orchestral music set the soundtrack for the festivities. Despite the palm trees that line the streets and the potential for relatively mild weather, there's no denying the spirit of the season in the air.
Feel warm and fuzzy as you celebrate Grinchmas
He may be a "mean one," but the "heel" that is Mr. Grinch also puts on quite a Christmas show. Those who love the celebrated Dr. Seuss character will appreciate the thought and creativity that goes into producing The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular. Located in Seuss Landing in Universal Islands of Adventure, the show is lively, vibrant, and fun for people of all ages.
Slated to run until the last day of December, the program features incredibly colorful sets and costumes, lively performances, and uplifting music from the story that was recorded by Mannheim Steamroller. The result is a charming experience that is at once nostalgic and entertaining. The Grinch himself, with his humorously quirky spirit, is the obvious star of the show in all of his green glory. You'll also have the opportunity to mingle with the mischief-maker, complete with a chance to have your photo taken with him.
There's more in store for Seuss fans, too. True fans will want to start the day at the Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast, an experience that buys you a Seussian meal (green eggs and ham, anyone?) as well as a chance to hang out with the Grinch. Don't miss a stroll through Seuss Landing, where you'll encounter plenty of Whos strolling around in their holiday best. You'll also want to dig into some tasty and festive treats (including beverages) while partaking in the holiday goodness with the Grinch and his friends.
Pick up unique holiday gifts at Universal Studios Florida
Even if you don't have any plans to do your holiday shopping at the park, odds are you'll find a gift or two here. It would be impossible to avoid it, given that it's home to the Park Plaza Holiday Shop at Universal Studios Florida. It's a year-round festive escape, but the Christmas season is undeniably the best time to stop inside and pick up some festive favorites for your loved ones.
The space is lavishly decorated with ornaments at every turn — and with evidence of good cheer galore. Shop decor, specialty items, and souvenirs from favorite characters from "The Simpsons," "Despicable Me," The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and more. There's plenty of non-themed merchandise, including nutcracker dolls, T-shirts, mugs, planners, and pillows.
Another space open all year is the Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe at Universal Islands of Adventure, home to all the holiday-themed items you can imagine. Make it extra special by having an ornament personalized for someone special! Universal Orlando Resort houses 70 shops, and you can find everything from comic books and "SpongeBob SquarePants" plush pillows to clothing and specialty candy.
Feast like royalty on Christmas Day at Universal Orlando Resort hotels
You'll savor every bite when you enjoy your Christmas meal at Universal Orlando Resort. Whether dining at a hotel or wandering the park, you'll find a restaurant offering a hearty menu jam-packed with delicious flavors. If you'd prefer to play it by ear and see what's out there, it's best to stroll around CityWalk Orlando. Some larger restaurants — like Bigfire and the Hard Rock Cafe — serve traditional holiday meals.
For a more upscale dining experience, you may want to book your table at one of the hotels. Many offer a Christmas Day buffet, including Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and the Hard Rock Hotel Orlando. These festive meals incorporate everything from timeless holiday favorites like roasted turkey and ham to unique culinary twists you won't find elsewhere on the resort's grounds. Some even offer Christmas Day breakfasts and brunches. If you're hoping to relax with your loved ones and indulge in a lavish spread, this is a practical (and fancy!) option.
Whether you choose to keep things more casual or head to one of the hotels or an upscale restaurant for your holiday feast, you won't be disappointed by the sheer number of options. From an elaborate sit-down affair to more of a quick bite, these offerings will keep you fueled for the day and put a satisfying and delicious stamp on your holiday.
Stock up on holiday merchandise at the Universal Holiday Tribute Store
There are two Universal Holiday Tribute Stores at Universal Orlando Resort, and they are worth visiting if you want unique gifts for your loved ones. These stores are located in Universal Studios Florida and feature an enormous selection of merchandise and snacks. Simply stepping inside is magical; the entire space is decorated from top to bottom with holiday decor and fun elements that bring favorite stories to life. It features four elaborately decorated rooms, the final one of which is an homage to the spirit of Christmas. With everything from Hello Kitty trinkets to retro Santa Claus decor, it's sure to please everyone who visits.
This year, for example, there are Christmas sections that honor The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, "Earl the Squirrel," and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Stop to grab a sweet treat while you peruse the immense selection of products, which includes everything from apparel and stuffed animals to mugs and candy. It's worth stopping by to shop for collectible ornaments and colorful home accents — they're a must for decorating during the Christmas season. From Grinch-themed souvenirs to wands straight out of Ollivander's, there's something here to give everyone's home a magical touch during the holiday season.
With its immersive atmosphere and eye-catching displays, the Universal Holiday Tribute Store also makes a stunning backdrop for photographs. Even if you don't plan to purchase anything, step inside to soak up the ambiance, get into the spirit of the season, and pose in front of the many displays.
Go on an exciting scavenger-like Holiday Nutcracker Hunt
The Holiday Nutcracker Hunt is a fresh and exciting addition to Universal Orlando Resort's 2024 holiday lineup. It's not to be missed, especially if you — or the kids — enjoy the thrill of a challenge. The event is in Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal CityWalk, making it quite a detailed program.
What's in store? This all-new event is the ultimate scavenger hunt, designed to add an extra layer of festive fun to the park's holiday activities. Simply pick up a map from one of the participating stores, then go on a fun hunt for themed nutcrackers. As you find nutcrackers in the various shops situated throughout the parks, you'll simply collect your stamp from the retailer and put it on your map.
There's a certain thrill involved in finding the nutcrackers one by one, not least because they're so creative. There's a Dilophosaurus nutcracker at the Jurassic Park Discovery Center and Gill-man and Frankenstein nutcrackers at Five & Dime. Once you've filled your map completely, you'll be awarded a tree ornament.
Take a festive Universal Holiday Tour with the whole family
The guided Universal Holiday Tour is certain to elevate your experience at the park and is ideal whether you're a first-time visitor or someone who has enjoyed Christmas there before. You won't miss a single seasonal highlight, thanks to this packed itinerary that offers you a bit of everything — and that is no understatement, as the tour includes delicious desserts, opportunities to meet beloved characters, and walkthroughs of favorite attractions.
Among the standout moments of the tour is an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Grinch and his loyal dog, Max. Take this opportunity to snap a memorable photo and share some laughs with the Grinch himself — without the usual chaotic crowds. Guests also have the chance to indulge in small plates and desserts, along with non-alcoholic beverages. Along with this comes reserved seating at the ever-popular Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, providing an exceptional view of the heartwarming show. There's also a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, a moment the kids are sure to love.
Another perk is after-hours access to The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, a bold projection show that brings the wizarding world to life with dazzling holiday lights. You'll also be granted priority access to Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, which will delight anyone who loves "Despicable Me." Running through December 29, the tour sprinkles some extra magic to any trip.
Partake in seasonal festivities on Universal CityWalk
Universal CityWalk is incredibly lively. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are part of the festivities in this vibrant area, where visitors can partake in everything from live shows to specialty cocktails. As energetic as CityWalk is, it takes on an entirely different quality this time of the year. With themed meet-and-greets sure to delight children and specialty items that add a little extra merriment to the menu, this is a must for people of all ages.
Among the activities on the roster this year is an opportunity to meet lovable Earl the Squirrel. The fan-favorite mascot known for his playful antics is ready to make everyone's day, happy to pose for photographs at CityWalk Plaza between November 29 and December 28. What better way to enjoy a memorable holiday photo op with the whole family — in true Universal style?
When it's time to eat, leave room for venues like Bigfire and VIVO Italian Kitchen. Both are serving seasonal dishes that capture traditional holiday flavors. Meanwhile, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen has plenty of sweet treats in store, like the iconic Ugly Sweater Shake featuring vanilla ice cream, spiced streusel, marshmallows, sprinkles, and a holiday-themed sugar cookie.
CityWalk's nightlife also gets a holiday makeover for the season. The Green & Red Coconut Club at Red Coconut Club is the ideal spot to unwind with themed cocktails and enjoy live entertainment that runs through the last day of the year.
Get into the spirit of the season at Universal Orlando's hotels
Part of the joy of staying at Universal Orlando Resort during the holiday season is experiencing the many creative strategies the onsite hotels drum up to make the season unforgettable for guests. There are several hotels on the grounds of the resort, including the premier Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, and Loews Royal Pacific Resort. Lavishly decorated for the holidays, these beautiful properties brim with such festivity that you may be tempted to come back every year.
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel hosts a delightful Italian-influenced buffet on Christmas Day, and you can even mingle with Santa Claus and his Mrs. in the hotel lobby while carolers provide a beautiful soundtrack. And in previous years, the Hard Rock Hotel hosted the Christmas Day Acoustic Brunch at The Kitchen, where live musicians serenaded diners with festive favorites.
Although it's the joyous environment that really sets the tone, there are also some perks involved in booking a stay at the hotels during the holidays. If you're a guest at one of the aforementioned premier properties, you'll receive complimentary Universal Express Unlimited, which allows you to skip the standard lines at select rides and attractions throughout Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. You can also get into the parks at least an hour before they open to the public — and given the typically pleasant weather, you don't even have to worry about bundling up! See the packing mistakes to avoid for a trip to Disney World.
Celebrate Hanukkah at Universal Orlando
Although there isn't an abundance of Hanukkah-focused events at Universal Orlando Resort, there are some acknowledgements of the holiday peppered throughout the park. The Festival of Lights is celebrated with an array of special Hannukah activities in the lobbies of each Universal Orlando Resort hotel. Held every evening at sundown during Hanukkah, a menorah lighting ceremony creates a warm and serene atmosphere for anyone walking through. If you're staying at the hotel, it may be worth checking with the concierge about the precise timing so you don't miss it.
In addition to the lighting of the menorah, there's also the option to pick up a few special gifts for those in your life who celebrate the holiday. The Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida includes a limited collection of Hanukkah-themed gifts and merchandise. While it isn't extensive, the collection provides a chance to shop a few festive items and is a thoughtful touch for those who hope to bring a piece of Hanukkah cheer back home.