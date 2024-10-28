12 Reasons To Visit Walt Disney World During The Holidays 2024

There's no denying that Walt Disney World is designed to let visitors have fun. Just think of all its attributes. There are attractions tied to Disney's cinematic output, which is why you'll find a "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride and a jaunt aboard a recreation of the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars." For some, it's the live performances and the encounters with characters from animated films that are the most thrilling aspect of a visit. And of course, the chance to be a kid, whatever your age, is an irresistible part of the appeal for any traveler when stepping through the theme park's gates.

Advertisement

You don't really need any special reasons to visit Walt Disney World, which calls itself the happiest place on Earth or the most magical place on Earth, at any time of the year. And you can even be judicious about which rides you go on during a visit, as some aren't actually worth waiting in a long line for. But the holiday season does offer up something out of the ordinary. From seasonal decorations that bring a festive atmosphere to balmy Florida (a state with 10 top-rated islands to visit on vacation), to special productions that are only staged at the end of the year, the holidays turn what is already a magical place into something even more extraordinary.