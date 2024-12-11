Is Royal Caribbean's Room Service Free? Here's What You Need To Know

Cruises might seem like floating hotels, but they're actually in a league of their own — and not always in a good way. Sure, you get lodging, leisure, and entertainment bundled together, plus the thrill of waking up in a new destination every few days. But the catch? Seemingly every little "perk" on board comes with a price tag. Seasoned cruisers know the drill: It feels like you're charged for everything but the air you breathe. Unlike hotels, where you can ask for freebies and get extra perks at check-in, cruises are notorious for emptying your wallet. Room service, too, isn't spared — except in one very specific scenario.

In Royal Caribbean's case, room service is available around the clock. "Room service is available any time of the day or night – simply order from the room service menu located in your stateroom/suite," the cruise line noted on its website. The kicker, however, is that every order comes with a $7.95 service charge and an 18% gratuity fee. Want a late-night snack? That'll cost you more than the midnight regret it brings.

Now, here's the silver lining: Room service can actually be free — but only at breakfast. Yes, the most important meal of the day is a rare freebie. But don't pop the champagne (or a.m. apple juice) just yet. There's a catch, because, of course there is.