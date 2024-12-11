Is Royal Caribbean's Room Service Free? Here's What You Need To Know
Cruises might seem like floating hotels, but they're actually in a league of their own — and not always in a good way. Sure, you get lodging, leisure, and entertainment bundled together, plus the thrill of waking up in a new destination every few days. But the catch? Seemingly every little "perk" on board comes with a price tag. Seasoned cruisers know the drill: It feels like you're charged for everything but the air you breathe. Unlike hotels, where you can ask for freebies and get extra perks at check-in, cruises are notorious for emptying your wallet. Room service, too, isn't spared — except in one very specific scenario.
In Royal Caribbean's case, room service is available around the clock. "Room service is available any time of the day or night – simply order from the room service menu located in your stateroom/suite," the cruise line noted on its website. The kicker, however, is that every order comes with a $7.95 service charge and an 18% gratuity fee. Want a late-night snack? That'll cost you more than the midnight regret it brings.
Now, here's the silver lining: Room service can actually be free — but only at breakfast. Yes, the most important meal of the day is a rare freebie. But don't pop the champagne (or a.m. apple juice) just yet. There's a catch, because, of course there is.
You only get free room service on certain items
If you're not about to shell out for room service but still want food delivered straight to your stateroom without the extra cost, here's the loophole: Order breakfast. But hold your horses — you can't just pick anything off the menu. According to the Royal Caribbean blog, only the continental breakfast qualifies for the "free" treatment. Yep, the boring breakfast. To be fair, the selection isn't bad. You can load up on toast (gluten-free included), donuts, pastries, and enough jam and spreads to make your own DIY buffet. Cereals, fruits, yogurts, juices, coffee, tea, and milk are also all on the house. But if your morning isn't complete without fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, or a made-to-order omelette, prepare to cough up some cash.
Redditors on r/royalcaribbean confirm this no-cost continental breakfast hack, with one named u/Shadow8591 noting, "No charge for continental breakfast items. Much better than dealing with the rude people at the buffet. Always ordered dry cereal on port days. Packed the cereal as snacks when in port." Smart move, because buffets could increase your risk of experiencing food poisoning on a cruise anyway.
If you're willing to pay the $7.95 service fee plus gratuity for a hot breakfast, consider placing a large order. Make that fee work for you by loading up on enough food to justify the splurge. "If you're going to order an actual breakfast (or lunch & dinner), make sure you order enough to compensate for that fee," Redditor u/ExcitementKindly2227 advised. "But I would give the attendant a couple of bucks for his/her services of delivering that food to you. It's the proper thing to do." After all, it's only fair after they haul your hashbrowns across the ship.