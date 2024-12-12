Rick Steves Says England's Own 'Coney Island' Is A Tacky Tourist Town That's A 'Joy To Wander'

Cheesy amusement parks have both fans and detractors. Some people call places like San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf the biggest tourist trap in the United States, while others love every kitschy inch of it. The same goes for New York City's largest amusement park, Coney Island, which has thrilling seaside rides and iconic hot dog stands. These spots might be tacky, but they're also a whole lot of fun if you just let yourself relax and enjoy them for what they are: pure entertainment. Travel pro Rick Steves gets it. On his website, he says that England's version of Coney Island, Blackpool, has "a sticky yet genteel charm." The town is a little over an hour north of Liverpool (itself a great place to avoid the chaos of London), and it has everything you need for a fun day out, with rides and attractions on its three famous piers.

Steves says of the place, "Blackpool's famous piers were originally built for Victorian landlubbers who wanted to go to sea but were afraid of getting seasick. Each of the three amusement piers has a personality. Each is a joy to wander." The North Pier is the longest and oldest, opening in 1863. Steves calls it the "most traditional and refreshingly uncluttered" of the three. Though it was originally set to pull in those looking for a luxury resort, it's not exactly full of snooty eateries and high-end shops these days. Instead, you'll find all sorts of fun distractions like an ice cream parlor, delightful bars, a Victorian tearoom, and more. You can also sit at the pretty Bloom Bar to get some great views.