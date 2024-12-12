Rick Steves Says England's Own 'Coney Island' Is A Tacky Tourist Town That's A 'Joy To Wander'
Cheesy amusement parks have both fans and detractors. Some people call places like San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf the biggest tourist trap in the United States, while others love every kitschy inch of it. The same goes for New York City's largest amusement park, Coney Island, which has thrilling seaside rides and iconic hot dog stands. These spots might be tacky, but they're also a whole lot of fun if you just let yourself relax and enjoy them for what they are: pure entertainment. Travel pro Rick Steves gets it. On his website, he says that England's version of Coney Island, Blackpool, has "a sticky yet genteel charm." The town is a little over an hour north of Liverpool (itself a great place to avoid the chaos of London), and it has everything you need for a fun day out, with rides and attractions on its three famous piers.
Steves says of the place, "Blackpool's famous piers were originally built for Victorian landlubbers who wanted to go to sea but were afraid of getting seasick. Each of the three amusement piers has a personality. Each is a joy to wander." The North Pier is the longest and oldest, opening in 1863. Steves calls it the "most traditional and refreshingly uncluttered" of the three. Though it was originally set to pull in those looking for a luxury resort, it's not exactly full of snooty eateries and high-end shops these days. Instead, you'll find all sorts of fun distractions like an ice cream parlor, delightful bars, a Victorian tearoom, and more. You can also sit at the pretty Bloom Bar to get some great views.
More things to do on Blackpool's piers
The Central Pier (the second pier to be constructed in 1868) was built to be more focused on the everyday person. There is a 108-foot Ferris wheel (Rick Steves recommends getting the operator to spin you at the bottom), as well as an arcade, carousels, bumper cars, waltzers (spinning rides), and some spectacular views. Additionally, you'll find Pirate's Bay Family Bar with free live entertainment in the summer, as well as the outdoor Terrace Bar with the bars themselves built from shipping containers. There is also the Central Pier Showbar with musical shows to enjoy.
The newest pier, built in 1893 is the South Pier, once called Victoria Pier. This one is the most family focused, with lots of rides (which Steves notes are its main attraction) in the pier's "Adrenaline Zone," plus an arcade full of games. The South Pier is relatively small and sits a bit over a mile south of the Central Pier. Still, it's worth visiting, as it's also conveniently located next to a water park, a go-kart area, and the Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
The best part about Blackpool is that the piers are free to visit if you're just looking for some great pics and the ambiance of it all. Rides and shows, on the other hand, do charge a fee. The piers are easy to walk between, as the total distance between the North and South Piers is just 1.6 miles. If you want to save your energy, you can also take buses or the Blackpool Tramway.