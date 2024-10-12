New York City's Largest Amusement Park Has Free Admission And Tons Of Thrilling Seaside Rides
A big onion might be a better symbol for New York City than a big apple. Each layer you peel back from its rich tapestry of industry, culture, and history reveals another. That magnifies the further you get from Manhattan, but unfortunately, fewer tourists escape the Times Square tourist traps to explore the four other boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. That's starting to change, though, especially in Queens — one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America — and Brooklyn, where intrepid explorers are discovering spots long cherished by locals, including Prospect Park, hipster Williamsburg, and arty DUMBO. But it's Coney Island that usually wins the "wow." For nearly two centuries, it's been the place New Yorkers come to play as hard as they work, as testified by the amusement parks, beaches, boardwalks, and eateries that dominate this stretch of coastline.
The centerpiece of the Coney Island experience remains Luna Park, opened in 2010 in tribute to the original Luna Park that operated in Coney Island from 1903 to 1944, and the long tradition of amusement parks that have marked the neighborhood since the mid-1800s. Luna Park continues to grow, too, adding new rides and attractions, while at the same time breathing new life into old ones, especially the century-old Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster. Entrance to Luna Park is free, allowing anyone to soak up the energy and ambiance. The rides, though, do cost a fee, either by pay-per-ride or unlimited wristband.
Luna Park highlights
Any visit to Luna Park requires one ride on the Cyclone for the full experience. That's because it's one of the few remainders of Coney Island in its heyday, when three large amusement parks made it one of the world's top entertainment destinations and earned the nickname "Sodom by the Sea." Opened in 1927, the ride still boasts the second-steepest drop of any wooden roller coaster in the world, helping to make it an official New York City Landmark and a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Its modern counterpart is the steel Thunderbolt rollercoaster. Opened in 2014, it also pays tribute to the past by adopting the name of its wooden predecessor, which stood until 2000.
Choosing from the rest depends on your desired thrill level. At the low end are more child-focused rides, such as the 1906 B&B Carousell, with 50 hand-carved wooden horses. For something spicier, you can level up to Lynn's Trapeze, an old-school swing ride, or lie down on the Coney Island Hang Glider for a simulated flight. Another step up puts you on Astro Tower. One of the park's newest rides, it elevates passengers to 137 feet before dropping, turning, and bouncing them. Hop on Leti's Treasure, a classic log and flume run that ends with a soaking splash. Extreme thrill-seekers can find a rush racing around the 900-foot track on the Electric Eden Raceway or catapulting 150 feet in the sky at 90 mph on the Sling Shot.
The Coney Island experience
While Luna Park may be the focus of any Coney Island experience, it's still just one of many. Extending along the beach front are dozens of activities. The most obvious is the three-mile stretch of sandy beach that ebbs and flows with the Atlantic waves. When the heat rises, this is where New Yorkers in their thousands cool off. If getting wet is not in your cards, take it all in along the Riegelmann Boardwalk, which runs for 2.7 miles along the beach. It also connects you to a number of other Coney Island attractions, including the New York Aquarium and Maimonides Park — home to minor league baseball team, the Brooklyn Cyclones.
The Coney Island experience also requires loosening the belt a few notches. Dining should start at Nathan's Famous, the nation's top hot dog joint for more than 100 years. The panoply of options, from the basic hot dog to the chili bacon cheese dog, may inspire your own eating contest. Sweet tooths should aim for Coney's Cones to slurp 48 flavors of gelato and sorbet, as well as crepes and waffles. Sugar lovers can also try the caramel apples at William's Candy. Follow these bites with an adult cooldown at Coney Island Brewery, whose Mermaid Pilsner and Merman NY IPA pay tribute to the spirit animals of Coney Island, celebrated each year in a parade.