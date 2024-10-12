New York City's Largest Amusement Park Has Free Admission And Tons Of Thrilling Seaside Rides

A big onion might be a better symbol for New York City than a big apple. Each layer you peel back from its rich tapestry of industry, culture, and history reveals another. That magnifies the further you get from Manhattan, but unfortunately, fewer tourists escape the Times Square tourist traps to explore the four other boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. That's starting to change, though, especially in Queens — one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America — and Brooklyn, where intrepid explorers are discovering spots long cherished by locals, including Prospect Park, hipster Williamsburg, and arty DUMBO. But it's Coney Island that usually wins the "wow." For nearly two centuries, it's been the place New Yorkers come to play as hard as they work, as testified by the amusement parks, beaches, boardwalks, and eateries that dominate this stretch of coastline.

The centerpiece of the Coney Island experience remains Luna Park, opened in 2010 in tribute to the original Luna Park that operated in Coney Island from 1903 to 1944, and the long tradition of amusement parks that have marked the neighborhood since the mid-1800s. Luna Park continues to grow, too, adding new rides and attractions, while at the same time breathing new life into old ones, especially the century-old Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster. Entrance to Luna Park is free, allowing anyone to soak up the energy and ambiance. The rides, though, do cost a fee, either by pay-per-ride or unlimited wristband.