A Unique Florida Beach Park With Sugar White Sand Consistently Ranks As One Of America's Prettiest

Blissfully ensconced on the picturesque Florida Panhandle between Destin and Panama City Beach, Grayton Beach State Park is one of Florida's most dynamic nature reserves. While there are many gorgeous beaches in the area, Grayton Beach State Park is especially stunning: it has been voted as the top beach in the country. Though the star attraction is the perfect mile-long shoreline lapped by translucent turquoise waves, there is much more to discover inland at Grayton Beach, from canoeing on the unique coastal dune lakes to hiking through scrub oak forest. To fully immerse in this scenic Floridian nature reserve, you can even camp there overnight. This nearly 2,000-acre state park is a nature lover's wonderland and spending a day here is one of the 10 best things to do in the Florida Panhandle.

Grayton Beach State Park is open from 8 a.m. to sundown every day, and there is a small fee to enter. The state park is a one-hour drive from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and a 45-minute drive from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Grayton Beach is beautiful to visit year round, but can get very busy during the hot summer months. While the winter months are cooler (January averages around 53 degrees Fahrenheit), this is the perfect time for exploring the natural treasures of the state park without crowds.