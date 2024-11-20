Hidden On Florida's Emerald Coast Is A Garden State Park With Ponds, Ancient Oaks, And Wildlife

Eden Gardens State Park is full of all sorts of different views. During your walk through the grounds, you'll find nature trails and butterfly gardens. In the winter, camellias cover the land and catch the eye. Azaleas take their place in the spring, filling the air with a delightfully floral and spicy scent and covering parts of the grounds in pinks, purples, whites, and reds. There is more than just flowers and insects to explore, including a peaceful reflection pond, magnolia forests, marshes, and coastal forests. However, it's the large Southern oaks that draw people in — some of them are over 600 years old.

History is also prominent in the gardens. You'll come across the Wesley House, which was built in 1897 and is home to a slew of furniture in the style of Louis XVI. It's one of the largest collections of such furnishings in the entire United States.

Keep your eyes out while you walk around. There is no shortage of animals enjoying the different environments, including otters, deer, eagles, and ospreys. You don't just have to walk around and inspect, either. You can go fishing, kayak or paddle down the river, have a picnic, or host an event. There are also tours, museums, and exhibits to enjoy. The guided tours run primarily on the weekends, so make time in your adventures if you're excited to learn more about the history of the house.

