Hidden On Florida's Emerald Coast Is A Garden State Park With Ponds, Ancient Oaks, And Wildlife
The Emerald Coast in Florida runs through the Northwestern portion of the state It includes parts of Panama, Fort Walton, Pensacola, and Destin, which is home to a beautiful sandbar island considered one of Florida's most unique destinations. This stretch is known for its beautiful, sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and a slew of amazing things to do. One of the many places worth exploring, especially for outdoor lovers, is Eden Gardens State Park. This attraction is located close to the coast and features an abundance of different ecosystems in its 163 acres. Whether you just want to explore some of Florida's natural beauty or jump into an adventure on the water, Eden Gardens is the place to go.
You can visit at any time, as the park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset every day of the year. And, since it's a part of Florida, you know it's excellent to visit during any season (especially if you're looking to warm up a little in the winter). It costs just a few dollars to enter, but it's a cash-only destination that asks you to pay exact change, so make sure you take plenty of dollar bills.
What Eden Gardens State Park has to offer visitors
Eden Gardens State Park is full of all sorts of different views. During your walk through the grounds, you'll find nature trails and butterfly gardens. In the winter, camellias cover the land and catch the eye. Azaleas take their place in the spring, filling the air with a delightfully floral and spicy scent and covering parts of the grounds in pinks, purples, whites, and reds. There is more than just flowers and insects to explore, including a peaceful reflection pond, magnolia forests, marshes, and coastal forests. However, it's the large Southern oaks that draw people in — some of them are over 600 years old.
History is also prominent in the gardens. You'll come across the Wesley House, which was built in 1897 and is home to a slew of furniture in the style of Louis XVI. It's one of the largest collections of such furnishings in the entire United States.
Keep your eyes out while you walk around. There is no shortage of animals enjoying the different environments, including otters, deer, eagles, and ospreys. You don't just have to walk around and inspect, either. You can go fishing, kayak or paddle down the river, have a picnic, or host an event. There are also tours, museums, and exhibits to enjoy. The guided tours run primarily on the weekends, so make time in your adventures if you're excited to learn more about the history of the house.
What to do around Eden Gardens State Park
Eden Gardens is part of the Tucker Bayou on the Choctawhatchee Bay in South Walton. In addition to the thriving garden, the town is on the coast. Beautiful beaches filled with white sand and stunning turquoise make up a major portion of the area. About 40% of the land is protected, giving you plenty to explore. After a long day wandering through the preserves, you can go and visit the local spa. For a different kind of adventure outside, there are golfing opportunities.
If you want more of a classic experience along the coast, visit the quiet white sand beach that has an old Florida vibe, Inlet Beach. It's only a 15-minute drive from Eden Gardens and is absolutely stunning. There are several other beaches in the area, including Miramar, Sandestin, Santa Rosa, and Grayton. If sand and salt isn't your thing, there is also Morrison Springs, which is perfect for divers to explore and has tons of visibility.
If you're tired of water and state parks, check out some of South Walton's other attractions, including Baytowne Adventure Zone, axe throwing, laser mazes, and arcades. Or, spend a few hours learning and diving when you visit the Underwater Museum of Art. This one-of-a-kind destination features artwork that stands out and changes every year as the marine ecosystem takes over. Even if you're the only diver, you'll come across plenty of other visitors in the form of dolphins, fish, turtles, and more.