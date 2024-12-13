Norway's Best Beach Is An Underrated European Oasis With Pristine Waters And Stunning Hikes
When thinking about where to go to find the best European beaches with minimal crowds, popular destinations like Mykonos and Mallorca are ones to skip. Huge crowds, loud music, and even garbage and sewage often taint these classic sunshine paradises. If you're searching for pristine natural beauty and crystal clear waters, then Norway is ideal. Though it's not one of the usual spots that travelers turn to for a beach escape, with many visitors heading to Norway to see the Northern Lights, this gorgeous Scandinavian country is full of surprises, including a beach that was described as one of the best in Europe in 2024 by Lonely Planet.
Haukland Beach is on Vestvågøya, one of the largest of the rocky Lofoten Islands off Norway's northwest coast. Deep within the Arctic Circle, this is a land of jagged peaks and frozen seas, and hardly somewhere you would picture as a beach vacation destination. But backed by snow-covered mountains, this wonderful oasis boasts clean white sand and clear, turquoise waters that are reminiscent of the Caribbean.
Chilly dips and energetic hikes
At Haukland Beach, you won't find yourself partaking in sunbathing or lounging in shallow waters. The water is cold year round, reaching a high of 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. But with so much stunning natural beauty on offer, you won't be able to resist diving into the chilly waters, even if it's just for a dip. For longer swims, a neoprene hat and gloves is advisable, or even a full wetsuit.
Once you've got the blood pumping with a little cold water swimming, a hike is the perfect way to warm up, and you are spoiled for choice. Follow the coastline around to Uttakleiv Beach or head straight up to take on the summit of Mannen. You can also take the breathtaking route to Veggen, which overlooks the sea. It's a challenging route with boulder scrambles and some pretty serious verticals, but the panoramic views from the top are out of this world and well worth the climb.
If you are planning on staying in the area, there are a couple of camping options, one at Haukland Beach and another along the coast at Uttakleiv Beach. Both are rather rustic, boasting open grass with toilets and sinks in the car park at Haukland, with a slightly more organized setup at Uttakleiv.
Getting to Haukland Beach
With its Arctic, island setting, Haukland Beach is not the easiest place to get to. In fact, the journey there is almost as exciting as the destination. Most people travel to the Lofoten Islands by plane, as it is a long journey to the frozen north otherwise. You can fly to Harstad/Narvik Airport from various European destinations, and from Narvik, get a bus, rent a car, or fly to the smaller airport at Leknes. There are some direct flights from Oslo and Bergen to Leknes, or you can fly to Bodo and take a ferry. The islands are served by a variety of ferry and boat routes, which is usually the best way to get there and around. Once you have survived the journey to the islands, the beach is a short 10-minute drive from Leknes, and there is plenty of parking nearby.
For the most adventurous travelers, Haukland Beach and the Lofoten Islands can be included at the end of a European rail journey. Beginning in Stockholm, travel by train through the icy tundra of Swedish Lapland and northern Norway to Narvik, a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Haukland Beach, over the span of 18 hours. Whether you're traveling by the light of the midnight sun or under the electric flames of the Northern Lights, it is a truly unforgettable way to arrive at this picturesque Norwegian beach oasis.