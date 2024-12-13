Norway's Best Beach Is An Underrated European Oasis With Pristine Waters And Stunning Hikes

At Haukland Beach, you won't find yourself partaking in sunbathing or lounging in shallow waters. The water is cold year round, reaching a high of 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. But with so much stunning natural beauty on offer, you won't be able to resist diving into the chilly waters, even if it's just for a dip. For longer swims, a neoprene hat and gloves is advisable, or even a full wetsuit.

Once you've got the blood pumping with a little cold water swimming, a hike is the perfect way to warm up, and you are spoiled for choice. Follow the coastline around to Uttakleiv Beach or head straight up to take on the summit of Mannen. You can also take the breathtaking route to Veggen, which overlooks the sea. It's a challenging route with boulder scrambles and some pretty serious verticals, but the panoramic views from the top are out of this world and well worth the climb.

If you are planning on staying in the area, there are a couple of camping options, one at Haukland Beach and another along the coast at Uttakleiv Beach. Both are rather rustic, boasting open grass with toilets and sinks in the car park at Haukland, with a slightly more organized setup at Uttakleiv.