Top European Beaches To Visit If You Want To Escape The Crowds, According To Research

In fifth place is the Plage de Pampelonne near Saint Tropez. Situated on the usually crowded French Riviera, the beach in comparison is pretty spacy. For each person who visits the water during the day, there is a space approximately the size of 34 towels according to Wizz Air. Considering Pampelonne Beach is a hotspot for celebrities and influencers, it's rather surprising it made it into the top five. However, though there are a few places privatized for club members, there are also plenty of public beaches spread out among six entrances. If you're driving, the beach charges a fee for parking.

Advertisement

The beach stretches over 3 miles along the coast. It often draws in a lot of locals and tourists wanting to enjoy the ocean breeze in the summer, but there is plenty of sand to allow people the chance to stretch out and relax without having to get uncomfortably close to other beachgoers, especially if you're willing to walk a bit to get away from the entrances. The entire beach is covered in white sand and offers access to glittering blue water, ensuring any spot is the perfect place to set down a towel.

Despite the beach's Saint Tropez, the beach isn't really in the commune. It's instead in Ramatuelle. This village is fairly small, and doesn't have a lot to offer tourists, but it's worth exploring the downtown area one day or venturing to seaside eateries like Cap 21 Les Murènes. Saint Tropez has a lot more flashiness and tourist attractions to offer visitors, and it only takes 10 to 15 minutes to get there from the Pampelonne via car, or likely half an hour by bike. In Saint Tropez, you can go wine tasting, check out a farmers market, explore historicbuildings like the citadel, and go shopping.

Advertisement