An Unexpected Midwest Destination Is Home To The Oldest Operating Movie Theater In The World
When you think of Iowa, small towns and big cornfields are probably among the first things that come to mind. However, there are also some hidden gems buried beneath the surface of the flat, Midwestern state. Clinton is one of the best small towns for wine lovers in the Midwest, while Walcott boasts one of the most unique roadside stops in America, the World's Largest Truck Stop. You'll even find a set of world-famous covered bridges — well-known thanks to the 1995 Oscar winning film "The Bridges of Madison County"— in Winterset.
While rolling fields, giant truck stops, and quaint covered bridges are on-brand for Iowa, the Hawkeye State boasts another world-renowned attraction that may surprise you. Tucked into the town of Washington, the State Theatre is the oldest continually operating movie theater in the world. From screening the first ever moving picture to showing first runs of present-day movies, the theater is a historic destination that deserves five stars. If you're headed to Iowa, take a trip back in history and visit the State Theatre.
Centuries of cinematic history
Decades before bigscreen TVs, laptops, and smartphones, a trip to the cinema was the only way to watch a film. In 1897, Washington's State Theatre opened as the Graham Opera House, hosting both live stage performances and silent motion pictures. Though its golden curtains have closed on-stage performances, the reels are still rolling to this day, welcoming guests to sit in the same theater (not the same seats) as the moviegoers of yesteryear.
Back in the day, you might have paid between 15 and 35 cents to see the newest "talkie." Nowadays — while it may cost a little more — you can catch a showing of the latest blockbusters in 2-D, or even 3-D. If you're looking to save a few bucks, they also have special Bargain Tuesdays with $4 admission. Most of their screenings are first-run features, but you can catch second-run films on occasion. Past screenings have included holiday classics like "Elf," and summer favorites like "The Little Rascals."
More historic sites in Washington, Iowa
Whether you're seeing a beloved classic or a brand new movie, the State Theatre offers a window into cinematic history. Lovingly preserved and renovated over the decades, the theater holds mementos from its bygone years like historic photographs lining the walls, and a vintage popcorn maker from the 1940s that's still popping kernels today.
If you want to keep the vintage vibes going, you can soak up some more of Washington's history at the nearby Conger House Museum. Built just a few years before the State Theatre in 1855, the former settlers' home contains 13 exhibits displaying historic artifacts. Inside, you'll find antique medical equipment, military memorabilia, and various relics connected to the county's local history. You can also visit the Blair House, a late-1800s Victorian home that stands as a testament to the town's grand 19th-century architecture. If you're a fan of historic homes and theaters, a trip to Washington, Iowa is just the ticket.