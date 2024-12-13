An Unexpected Midwest Destination Is Home To The Oldest Operating Movie Theater In The World

When you think of Iowa, small towns and big cornfields are probably among the first things that come to mind. However, there are also some hidden gems buried beneath the surface of the flat, Midwestern state. Clinton is one of the best small towns for wine lovers in the Midwest, while Walcott boasts one of the most unique roadside stops in America, the World's Largest Truck Stop. You'll even find a set of world-famous covered bridges — well-known thanks to the 1995 Oscar winning film "The Bridges of Madison County"— in Winterset.

While rolling fields, giant truck stops, and quaint covered bridges are on-brand for Iowa, the Hawkeye State boasts another world-renowned attraction that may surprise you. Tucked into the town of Washington, the State Theatre is the oldest continually operating movie theater in the world. From screening the first ever moving picture to showing first runs of present-day movies, the theater is a historic destination that deserves five stars. If you're headed to Iowa, take a trip back in history and visit the State Theatre.