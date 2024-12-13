A Road Along Indiana's Prettiest Canal And Several Small Towns Must Be The State's Best Scenic Drive

You've definitely heard the saying "the journey is the destination." When the road is as spectacular as the Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway, you'll be turning your head at every town you pass. This 78-mile route exposes you to some of Indiana's most underrated spots that you'd probably never have known about. With so much history and nature to experience on the way it's no surprise that this is one of the most stunning road trips in the U.S.

The byway follows the path of the Whitewater Canal, which once served as a key transportation corridor connecting Ohio and Indiana in the 19th century. Playing a major role in the area's development, the canal powered local factories and mills. Despite the canal's impact, the Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway wasn't established until the 2000s. Now, you can visit some of the canal's notable sites, such as the tunnel arches, feeder dams, and the Duck Creek Aqueduct.

Towering trees, rolling hills, and farmlands stretching for acres frame the byway. The roadside attractions invite you to slow down, take it all in, and admire the things that made bygone times so memorable. This is a route where every mile tells a story and every pitstop leaves an impression. So, pack your bags properly for that long road trip and let the byway be your guide.