A Road Along Indiana's Prettiest Canal And Several Small Towns Must Be The State's Best Scenic Drive
You've definitely heard the saying "the journey is the destination." When the road is as spectacular as the Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway, you'll be turning your head at every town you pass. This 78-mile route exposes you to some of Indiana's most underrated spots that you'd probably never have known about. With so much history and nature to experience on the way it's no surprise that this is one of the most stunning road trips in the U.S.
The byway follows the path of the Whitewater Canal, which once served as a key transportation corridor connecting Ohio and Indiana in the 19th century. Playing a major role in the area's development, the canal powered local factories and mills. Despite the canal's impact, the Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway wasn't established until the 2000s. Now, you can visit some of the canal's notable sites, such as the tunnel arches, feeder dams, and the Duck Creek Aqueduct.
Towering trees, rolling hills, and farmlands stretching for acres frame the byway. The roadside attractions invite you to slow down, take it all in, and admire the things that made bygone times so memorable. This is a route where every mile tells a story and every pitstop leaves an impression. So, pack your bags properly for that long road trip and let the byway be your guide.
Begin your drive from Metamora and head toward Brookville and Laurel
A quaint town with plenty of charm, Metamora is a living snapshot of Indiana's canal era. Offering a delightful escape from the bustling city, this is the perfect starting point for your road trip. Make your first stop at the Whitewater Canal State Historic Site, which houses the must-see Metamora Grist Mill. It provides a glimpse of how people manufactured cornmeal and flour back in the day. Beyond the attractions, Metamora has a lot of rest areas and parks.
Brookville is another picturesque town along the byway. Stroll through the Brookville Historic District, where you'll encounter many Federal and Greek Revival–style buildings, each telling a story of the past. While this town checks off all the boxes for that quintessential small-town Americana vibe, it's the 5,260-acre Brookville Lake that makes it extra special. There are hiking, boating, and fishing adventures for everyone to enjoy.
Just 15 miles away is Laurel, a peaceful town with serene landscapes. This is the best place to relax and unwind before you hit the road again. While you're here, make sure to check out the local feeder dam, one of the seven along the canal.
Don't forget to drive by Connersville, Cambridge City, and Hagerstown
Continue your journey north, and you'll soon reach Connersville, home to the Whitewater Valley Railroad. This 19-mile track takes you back to Metamora from a different vantage point. If you're not ready to go back to point A, have a small picnic at Connersville Parks and Recreation. For those traveling with their four-legged friends, let your pups run off-leash in the designated area at Roberts Park — it just might be what your dog needs for the perfect vacation.
Next up is Cambridge City. Located in Wayne County, this rural town features vintage stores and museums that give you a taste of its rich character. The National Road Antique Mall has great finds for collectors, while the Overbeck Pottery Museum at the Public Library displays unique plates, jars, vases, and more. If you don't plan on getting behind the wheel, enjoy a glass of wine at the Pilgrimage Wine Company before settling in for the night.
What better way to conclude your road trip than at Hagerstown? First, satisfy your sweet tooth at the oldest store in Indiana, Abbott's Candy — a box of Hagerstown Special chocolate would make the perfect souvenir. Then, marvel at the frescoes by Charles L. Newcomb at Hagerstown Museum and Arts Place. Before saying goodbye, soak in the surroundings of Steve Swoveland Nature Preserve. That's how you plan your dream road trip!