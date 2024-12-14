The 5 Most Alligator-Filled Destinations In All Of Florida

Florida has the second largest alligator population in the United States, with more than 1.3 million of the fanged reptiles residing across the peninsula's many lakes, swamps, rivers, reservoirs, canals, and golf courses. Louisiana has the most alligators, but some would argue that Florida's are housed in the more dramatic scenery, namely the awesome Everglades National Park.

Millions of people visit Florida every year to see alligators in their natural habitat, and many are attracted by the inherent danger of these powerful animals, which can weigh over 1000 lbs. It is correct to respect these animals while recognizing that Floridians coexist peacefully with the inscrutable scaled beasts. Injuries are rare and deaths are rarer, but it's still best to avoid swimming in alligator infested waters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises against feeding alligators and recommends to keep safe distances at all times and swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. The National Park Service makes the point clearest with signs reading "dangerous alligators are created by people."

Florida's most alligator-filled spots are ranked according to the number of alligators counted — some populations are likely much greater at each lake and park.