The Unbelievably Dreamy Alternative You'll Stay At In Antarctica Since There Are No Hotels

There are not a lot of people in the world who have traveled to six continents, and there are even fewer who have been to all seven. Number seven, the one that many never visit, is Antarctica — also known as the "Great White South." But despite it not being a premier vacation destination, last year, the BBC reported that the number of visitors topped 100,000 for the first time during its short travel season from October 2023 through March 2024.

What was once a dreamy fantasy for many has become a reality for a few, and the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators (IAATO) reports that visitors to Antarctica have increased 50 percent over the past four years, possibly incited by the post-COVID increase in travel. IAATO currently lists 95 vessel members and 21 yachts. Aside from taxing the limited resources found in such an isolated area, there are more challenges, like, "How do you accommodate these people?" Even after weighing the considerations of just getting there (usually via boat), insulating yourself from the elements, and protecting the environment and animals, the most basic question to answer is, where do you stay on the seventh continent? There are no conventional hotel chains or Airbnbs, but there are companies that provide rooms for visitors, from the most basic to pretty upscale.