The Unbelievably Dreamy Alternative You'll Stay At In Antarctica Since There Are No Hotels
There are not a lot of people in the world who have traveled to six continents, and there are even fewer who have been to all seven. Number seven, the one that many never visit, is Antarctica — also known as the "Great White South." But despite it not being a premier vacation destination, last year, the BBC reported that the number of visitors topped 100,000 for the first time during its short travel season from October 2023 through March 2024.
What was once a dreamy fantasy for many has become a reality for a few, and the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators (IAATO) reports that visitors to Antarctica have increased 50 percent over the past four years, possibly incited by the post-COVID increase in travel. IAATO currently lists 95 vessel members and 21 yachts. Aside from taxing the limited resources found in such an isolated area, there are more challenges, like, "How do you accommodate these people?" Even after weighing the considerations of just getting there (usually via boat), insulating yourself from the elements, and protecting the environment and animals, the most basic question to answer is, where do you stay on the seventh continent? There are no conventional hotel chains or Airbnbs, but there are companies that provide rooms for visitors, from the most basic to pretty upscale.
They're not resorts, but they still allow for a luxurious Antarctica visit
The resorts in Antarctica are called lodges, but even with that different label, they offer some similar amenities. Most visitors arrive via tour boats since private boats are not permitted to land per the Antarctic Treaty from 1959. The White Continent, another moniker for Antarctica, is not owned by any one country, and everything there is done with the preservation of the land in mind. Private jets are permitted, usually flying in from Cape Town, South Africa, or Punta Arenas, Chile, and their tours include stays at the more interior — and difficult to get to — locations. Two options include Whichaway and Echo camps, which are operated by White Desert.
Whichaway consists of six luxury pods that sit on the shores of one of the freshwater lakes, Schirmacher Oasis. Along with your own private capsule, you can also spend time in the communal lounge, library, or dining area and enjoy gourmet meals prepared by private chefs. The sleeping quarters are surprisingly opulent with modern décor and amenities. Eco camp has six pods as well, and both provide activities like skiing, hiking, climbing, and snowmobile tours, plus rented bicycles with fat tires made for the snow.
Another camp, Wolf's Fang, offers simple and utilitarian tents for the alternative and budget-minded, but they're not the kind of tents you buy at your local sporting goods shop. Though less sumptuous and modern than the pods, all tent lodges offer showers, plus plenty of heat and blankets. In short, Antarctica offers a trip of a lifetime for those that are looking for adventure.
Camping is an Antarctic option for the more budget minded
The travel season for the seventh continent is limited to late October through early March, so access and rooms are limited. Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions (ALE), another tour provider, offers one of the most unique experiences on the planet at Union Glacier Camp. This tent city in the Ellsworth Mountains, located 600 nautical miles from the South Pole, is only accessible by air. They can host up to 70 guests, and units are primarily heated by 24-hour sunlight and electric floors.
Access to Antarctica is proving to be easier every year, and National Geographic has its own tour through several different ships, including Lindblad Expeditions, which leaves from Argentina. They spend equal time on the water as well as the land with up to 150 guests. Abercrombie & Kent offers a similar cruise that leaves from Tierra del Fuego, the southernmost point in South America. This larger ship holds up to 181 passengers, and at 466 feet long, it may offer a more stable passage. There are many things that draw visitors to the Antarctic, but one of the more significant is the Adelie penguin, which is in serious decline due to habitat loss from global warming. Visitors aren't allowed to come within five meters of these flightless birds, as naturalists strongly protect their habitat.
They say that getting there is half the fun, but with these snowy lodgings, that may not be the case. If checking off one more bucket list item is on your agenda, a visit to the Antarctic would be one to put you in elite company.